PFF Grades And Snap Counts For Georgia Tech In Their 34-24 Loss to Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech fell on the road to the Virginia Tech Hokies in a 34-24 defeat. Despite the loss, there were a couple of players who performed well. Let’s take a look at who stood out and played well despite the loss.

Offense

1. WR Jordan Allen- 76.1 (58)

2. WR Jaiven Plummer- 74.0 (9)

3. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 72.0 1(63)

3. TE Chris Corbo- 71.8 (39)

5. WR Dalen Penson- 67.4 (50)

6. QB Alberto Mendoza- 66.3 (62)

7. WR Debron Gatling- 66.1 (5)

8. RB Chad Alexander- 65.1 (12)

9. RB Trelain Maddox- 64.9 (50)

10. OL Jordan Floyd- 63.4 (63)

11. OL Jameson RIggs- 63.1 (63)

12. OL Malachi Carney- 62.9 (63)

13. OL Will Reed- 60.1 (5)

14. QB Grady Adamson- 60.0 1)

14. RB Shane Marshall- 60.0 (1)

16. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 59.6 (27)

17. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 58.7 (35)

18. WR Chris Elko- 58.0 (2)

19. TE Spencer Mermans- 55.7 (8)

20. WR Rahkeem Smith- 54.4 (9)

21. OL Joseph Ionata- 54.1 (58)

21. TE Gavin Harris- 54.1 (10)

The Yellow Jackets were led by Jordan Allen, Jaiven Plummer, and Kevin Peay Jr on offense against Virginia Tech according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). That is now back-to-back good games by Jordan Allen who is coming on again for the second season in a row. Peay Jr is establishing himself as one of the best offensive linemen the Yellow Jackets have, and despite limited snaps Plummer continues to produce.

Defense

1. EDGE Andre Fuller- 73.2 (10)

2. EDGE Brayden Manley- 71.3 (32)

3. DB Kelvin Hill- 71.2 (41)

4. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 68.9 (49)

5. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 68.3 (60)

6. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 68.6 (16)

7. DB Tae Harris- 67.8 (63)

8. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 64.0 (40)

9. EDGE Noah Carter- 63.4 (30)

10. DB Savion Riley- 63.2 (26)

11. CB Trae Stevenson Jr- 62.6 (29)

12. CB Jonas Duclona- 62.0 (4)

13. DL Amier Clarke- 61.9 (3)

13. Chris Hewitt Jr- 61.9 (42)

15. EDGE Taje McCoy- 58.5 (38)

16. CB Zachary Tobe- 57.9 (37)

17. LB Baylon Outlaw- 55.3 (10)

18. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 54.7 (29)

19. DL Christian Speakman- 52.1 (14)

20. DL Christian Garrett- 50.9 (14)

21. LB Cayman Spaulding- 48.2 (57)

22. LB E.J. Lightsey- 30.1 (48)

Defensively, a new No.1 emerges this week in Andre Fuller JR who was productive in limited snaps for the Yellow Jackets. Brayden Manley and Kelvin Hill also put together strong performances defensively and graded out in the 70s.