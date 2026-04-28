Grading NFL Landing Spots of Georgia Tech Football UDFAs

During the 2026 NFL Draft, Georgia Tech was able to break its first round drought when OL Keylan Rutledge was selected by the Houston Texans and the later in the draft, DT Jordan van den Berg was picked by the Chicago Bears in the 6th round. It was a solid draft weekend for Georgia Tech and then they had a slew of guys sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Speaking of those undrafted free agents, let's grade the landing spots for each former Yellow Jacket based on the possibility they make the roster.

Note: I am not including players who only received an invite to rookie minicamp.

QB Haynes King- Carolina Panthers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (QB09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

King was not drafted in the later rounds, but was able to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The Panthers currently have Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, and Will Grier as the other quarterbacks on their roster and of course, Young just led Carolina to the playoffs. It will be tough to beat out veterans like Pickett and Grier, but don't count out King for the QB3 spot on the roster.

Grade: B

RB Jamal Haynes- Cincinnati Bengals

Haynes is going to be competing for a spot on the Bengals roster and there is a chance that he could make it.

Chase Brown is of course the top back with the Bengals and Samaje Perine seems entrenched as the backup, but beating out Tahj Brooks for the third spot or Gary Brightwell for RB4 is not inconceivable. Keep a close eye on this one.

Grade: A

WR Malik Rutherford- Atlanta Falcons

Rutherford is staying in Atlanta to continue his football career and one of the weakest positions on the Falcons is receiver.

Drake London, Johan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and third round draft pick Zachariah Branch seem like locks to make the roster, but Rutherford is going to have a chance to sneak in if he can impress in training camp and during the preseason. A possible WR5 or practice squad spot is in play here.

Grade: B+

WR Eric Rivers- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tampa has one of the best offenses in the NFL and one of the better receiving corps as well. This is going to be tough for Rivers to make it on the 53-man roster, but never count him out with a strong preseason.

Grade: C-

DB Jy Gilmore- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Again, Gilmore is going to have a tough time making the 53 man, but corner is not one of the top positions on the team and I think that he has a better shot than Rivers to get there.

Grade: B-

DB Ahmari Harvey- Denver Broncos

This is a great opportunity for Harvey. He is going to be practicing with one of the best defenses in the NFL and getting to learn from some of the top cornerbacks in the game, like Patrick Surtain Jr. NFL teams tend to carry more defensive backs than most positions, so Harvey is going to have a chance, and he had the talent to get drafted.