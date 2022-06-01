Skip to main content

Grayson Defensive Tackle Nasir Smith Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech sent an offer out to a defensive tackle from one of the premier high school programs

If you follow high school football in the state of Georgia, you know that Grayson is one of the premier high school programs in the state. Year after year, they churn out high-level talent that is sent to some of the best programs in the country. This year is no exception and one of the most talented players at Grayson recently received an offer from Georgia Tech. 

Nasir Smith is a 6-4 295 LBS defensive tackle that has seen his recruitment take off amongst various different ACC schools. One of those schools is Georgia Tech, which is going to hope to keep him in the state of Georgia.

There are several programs that have sent out an offer to Smith, however. Boston College, Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Duke are some of the other offers out for the powerful defensive tackle. 

Look for Georgia Tech to try and get Smith on campus this summer and make more headway in this recruitment. Smith could have a huge season ahead of him and Georgia Tech needs to make him a priority on the defensive line. 

