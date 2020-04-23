Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Shaq Mason

Shaq Mason was a key part of a Georgia Tech offense that ranked top 10 nationally in rushing offense from 2011-14. As a senior, the offensive guard anchored an O-line that allowed the second fewest sacks in the country (0.79 per game). Mason was selected First-Team All-America by USA Today in 2014 and was named First-Team All-ACC in consecutive years.

Upon leaving Tech, Mason was considered one of the most powerful drive blockers to enter the 2015 NFL Draft. His skillset as a run blocker and solid pass-protection technique attracted scouts and the New England Patriots selected Mason in the fourth round (131st overall) of the Draft.

In his first five pro seasons, Mason has started 70 regular-season games with New England. He has played in 12 playoff games, including Super Bowls LI, LII and LIII. In 2018, Mason established himself as one of the best interior offensive lineman in the league. Sticking to his usual elite skill at run blocking, Mason showed significant improvement in pass protection and surrendered just 14.5 quarterback disruptions - he only allowed 1.5 sacks, 6 hits and 7 hurries.

On the way to earning his second Super Bowl ring - Mason won LI, LIII with the Patriots - he played 249 of 253 offensive snaps in the playoffs. Throughout the 2018 postseason, he contributed to an offense that averaged 161.7 rushing yards and 314.7 passing yards.

Heading into the 2019 season, Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the top 50 players in the NFL.

Mason will continue to be a core piece of the Patriots' offense after signing a five-year multi-million contract in 2018. With Tom Brady no longer in New England, Mason is still poised for the team’s rushing attack or protecting the quarterback - no matter which direction the offense will go.

Related stories:

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Calvin Johnson

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Keith Brooking

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Morgan Burnett

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_