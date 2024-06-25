Greg McElroy Has Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame As An Under The Radar Game With Playoff Implications
One of the toughest games on Georgia Tech's schedule this season is a neutral site matchup with Notre Dame on Oct. 19th. The Yellow Jackets have one of the toughest schedules in the country this season and a big reason why is their matchup with the Fighting Irish. Georgia Tech is hoping to be a darkhorse ACC contender this season and Notre Dame is coming into 2024 with hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
Could the matchup between these two programs have playoff implications? ESPN College Football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said on a recent episode of Always College Football that the game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech is an under-the-radar matchup with playoff implications:
“Notre Dame at Georgia is on Week Eight as well,” said McElroy. “Notre Dame needs to be very careful. I’ve already talked about Georgia Tech as it relates to Florida State. I think Georgia Tech has a lot of team speed. That could be one, like last year where they go on the road – around the time of year, Week Eight or Week Nine. Last year, they went to Louisville. This year? Maybe they go to Georgia Tech and maybe they run into a bit of a buzzsaw.”
Historically, this is not a matchup Georgia Tech has had much success in. Notre Dame holds the all-time edge over the Yellow Jackets 30-6 and Georgia Tech has not beaten Notre Dame since winning 33-3 in South Bend in 2007. The last time these two teams met was in 2021, a game Notre Dame won 55-0.
Can Georgia Tech put itself in a position to upset the Fighting Irish in October? I don't think it should be ruled out.
This is not the first game on Georgia Tech's schedule that McElroy has said has playoff implications. He also mentioned the week zero game in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State as one to keep an eye on.
“Florida State at Georgia Tech is a playoff implication game. There’s no doubt about it. I mean Florida State-Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech is dangerous. Mentioned the ACC, I think Georgia Tech is in that contingent of teams that can beat anybody. Florida State has legitimate playoff expectations, as they should.”
“That game has massive playoff implications,” McElroy said. “People won’t necessarily phrase it that way because Florida State will probably be a heavy favorite going in, but that game is significant potentially as we fast-forward to the end of the year and evaluate the playoff picture.”
That is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
I do think that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most realize. Florida State is the more talented team on paper, but there are areas where the Yellow Jackets might have the advantage. I think Haynes King is going to be the best quarterback in this game and having an advantage with the most important position on field is always huge. Georgia Tech's offense is bringing most of its starters back from last season and should be able to hit the ground running in week zero and pick up where they left off when the 2023 season ended.
I think the big question in this game is going to be whether Georgia Tech's defense is going to be able to slow down Florida State's rushing attack. I have a question about Florida State's passing attack, but you can count on Norvell having a strong running game on his teams. Georgia Tech was one of the worst teams in the country when it came to stopping the run and if they can't do it in week zero, it is going to be a long afternoon.
Playing a tough schedule means having games that could have playoff implications. Georgia Tech could have quite a few of those games this season.