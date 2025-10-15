Harrison Moore's Continued Development Paying Dividends For Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is continuing to get tangible results from its offensive line and specifically center Harrison Moore, who has been taking massive steps forward in his play. It was a battle and a journey for Moore, who had to earn the starting center position in a competition that went well into the season.
In fact, there were a lot of questions on the offensive line for Georgia Tech who lost three starters from their offensive line in 2024. They used the transfer portal and key development to produce another top unit this season on The Flats.
Coming into fall camp, Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola were battling for the center role for the Yellow Jackets. In the opening game against Colorado, Alo-Tupuola and Moore split time as the Yellow Jackets continued to figure out what the best starting five was to play on the field. Moore played decently, but the offensive line as a whole was trying to gel, so there were missed assignments across the board. Moore continued to share time with Alo-Tupuola until Week 3, when he went down with an injury against Clemson and would miss time. Moore took full advantage and hasn’t looked back.
Offensive line coach Geep Wade talked about how the battle was progressing during fall camp back in August and what he saw from Moore.
“I love it. And let's be honest, Harrison played half the game, the last four to five games of the season, and played well. It's a great competition, and guys, honestly, it's a great problem to have from the standpoint of, you've got two centers and they're very position flexible too. So that's the, and right now, honestly, they're just going back and forth,” said Wade. “You got this series, you got this series, you got this series, you got this series. So there's no rhyme or reason right now to it. Right now in camp, we're trying to worry about Georgia Tech. We're trying to worry about Georgia Tech's o-line. We're trying to just have base fundamentals, base rules. And that's what we're focusing on every day for the next seven, eight, nine days."
Continued Improvement
The key has been the continued improvement from Moore, who has been a staple on the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets, along with All-ACC right guard Keylan Rutledge. Moore has seen his offensive grade per Pro Football Focus continue to climb up improving his score the past three weeks against Temple, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech. He posted his best pass blocking grade in week 2 of the season against Gardner Webb with an 83.1 grade. He posted his second-best Week 4 against Temple with a 69.4 grade. His head coach, Brent Key, talked about his improvement and the level he is playing at.
"Yeah, I mean, grade every kid every week. And, you know, it's kind of a very open -ended, tough question, to say how's somebody playing especially to me I can sit here and tell you what I think and it would be about every single person because look he's playing good enough to win football games that's fair, now Harrison has improved each week you know consistency within the snap and you know snapping the ball making the calls leaving the offense you know, veryone's got to trust that position,” said Key. “I think he's improved every week. Harrison and I have spent a lot of time together, a really good time together. Me and him have come close over the last six, eight weeks. And that's what you're supposed to have with your centers and quarterbacks. Those guys who touch the ball every single play. I thought he had some really good things on Saturday."
The offensive line hasn’t missed a beat and has one of the top units in total offense ranking in the top 20, and also has one of the top rushing attacks ranking at No. 13. Georgia Tech also doesn’t give up a ton of sacks and ranks top five for the second consecutive year in that category giving up just four sacks on the season. That ranks tied-4th in the country in that statistic. With Moore continuing to develop, Georgia Tech looks like it will have a formidable line for years to come.