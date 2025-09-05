Haynes King Gets High Placement In CBS Sports Quarterback Power Rankings
It’s been quite a week for Georgia Tech star quarterback Haynes King, who has continued to garner national media attention. There were a lot of eyes on the Colorado game on ESPN, with the numbers coming out that 3.7 million watched the game on Friday night.
He’s been in the media all week after his performance, being named Maxwell Player of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rise National Player of the Week. He was ranked as the No. 8 QB in the latest Power Rankings by CBS Sports in their recent update and is highest highest-ranked ACC quarterback on the list. The only quarterbacks that rank higher than him is TCU QB Josh Hoover, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State QB Drew Allar, Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, and Auburn QB Jackson Arnold.
Top Ten QB?
Here is what CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah had to say after his Week 1 performance against Colorado
"Georgia Tech didn't exactly get off to a masterful start during a 27-20 win over Colorado as the Yellow Jackets turned it over three straight times. However, the bowling ball King rose to the occasion as usual. King exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a breakaway 45-yard run with 1:07 remaining to pick up a massive road victory and start a highly anticipated season off with a win.”
During a tough stretch against Colorado when the Yellow Jackets had three consecutive turnovers in three possessions, King never wavered and remained poise in the storm of adversity. In his postgame press conference, he talked about the mindset during that time in the game.
“I mean, I don't think actually we did anything to rally everybody. I think everybody knew what we were capable of. We've already been through a lot as a team, and we preach stuff like this, like not even teach it, not even talk about it,” said King. “We preach stuff like this. We wear bands right now, like E plus R equals O. What is the outcome you want? What are the events that transpired? And what is your response to those? I think we did a really good job of weathering that. We knew stuff was going to happen. It's the first game, stuff always does, but how are we going to respond? We did a really good job.”
The passing game would eventually find its footing and be able to make some plays down the field. King talked about how the offense was able to figure it out.
“I mean, a little bit of everything helped that out. One, you know, turnovers. We can actually have plays and not turn the ball over and continue drives. Two were the pre-snap penalties. During that process, we didn't have a lot of penalties. If the run game's working, you open up, you get numbers and leverage in the passing. Everything kind of works together, and that's just who we are as offense," said King.
King showed that no moment is too big for him, and he relishes the spotlight. He’s continued to lead the Yellow Jackets, and more critical acclaim will come, especially if King leads Georgia Tech to a win over Clemson in a few weeks.