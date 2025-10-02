Haynes King Makes Big Move Up In Latest QB Power Rankings

𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 🏔️@haynes_king10 moves to 4th all-time in Total Offensive Yards in program history#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/W9xgCqR8Y3