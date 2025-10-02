Haynes King Makes Big Move Up In Latest QB Power Rankings
Haynes King continues to get recognition from national media as the season progresses. He was ranked as the No. 3 QB in the latest rankings from the CBS Sports QB Power Rankings. King sits behind Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. Here is what CBS Sports Analysts David Cobb and Cody Nagel had to say.
“Nobody grinds out wins quite like King and Georgia Tech. In Week 5 at , he notched his 13th career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, breaking the Yellow Jackets' all-time record. After turnovers on each of Georgia Tech's first three possessions this season, King has committed just one lost fumble and no interceptions over the last 256 snaps with 10 total touchdowns.”
King has continued to move up the all-time list for the Yellow Jackets and is now fourth all-time in total offensive yards in program history with 7,418.
Great start to the season
Through five games this season, King has 1,138 total yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets and has rushed for 380 yards and seven touchdowns. While the defense has been keying in on running backs, King has used his legs to punish them with his athleticism.
Head coach Brent Key described his quarterback best after their 17-point comeback victory over Wake Forest last week, specifically referencing his leadership.
“It says people believe in him. Kids believe in him. The coaches believe in him. We believe in him. I believe in him as a competitor. A lot of times, look, you know, you don't, when you're out of sync in the first half of football, it's either all on you, which we didn't execute at times, but, you know, they changed things up, had 16 days prepared, had some good things,” said Key. “You can tell early on, you know, we're looking one way, and boom, it's not there, and now we're having to, you know, like, sprinkle it back across the field, and by the end of it, you know it was too late. So we make some adjustments at halftime, and it just leaves us to build on the job done.”
Despite the recognition, King remains focused on the task and goal at hand, which is winning for the Yellow Jackets team. He will do whatever it takes to lead the team to victory, including putting his body on the line. That grit and toughness have led Georgia Tech to a 5-0 start as the Yellow Jackets continue to captivate the country with their play this season.
“I mean, pressure is definitely a privilege. This is what we wanted. This is what we wanted as a team. This is also kind of what comes with it. So, I feel like we've prepared enough to handle these situations. We can't just let up and, okay, we arrived. You know, we're ranked now. We're playing well. We're, you know, 4-0, stuff like that. Like, we got to still press the issue and do what we're supposed to do because, I mean, that's our standard,” said King.