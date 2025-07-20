Haynes King Nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
While known for being a dynamic quarterback on the field for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Haynes King also does great work off the field. In recent days, King was nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes players from all levels of college football for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron.
Voted a permanent team captain by his teammates in each of his first two seasons at Georgia Tech, King has volunteered his time to a number of community service initiatives in Atlanta, including:
Children's Hospital of Atlanta, where he is a regular visitor to spend time with patients;
the 2023 and 2024 Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board Michael Isenhour Toy Drives, helping collect and deliver donations to Atlanta Children's Shelter;
the 2024 and 2025 404 Day of Service in Atlanta, helping lead the efforts behind Georgia Tech football’s involvement in community service projects throughout the city;
Centennial Academy Charter School, where he has served as a celebrity book reader;
as a volunteer youth football camp counselor.
Additionally, he is a published children's book author, having penned Haynes King: A Helluva Quarterback, which chronicles his journey to becoming one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and encourages young people to follow their dreams.
On the field, King enters the season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two seasons as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).
Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records.
One hundred and 97 student-athletes across all levels of college football were nominated to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. A voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists will select 11 FBS players to the team this fall.
King and the Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 with a highly anticipated intersectional matchup at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN), before beginning their home slate against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra).
Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection Keylan Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.