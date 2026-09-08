Brent Key Admits Georgia Tech Was Far Too Conservative In The Game Vs Colorado

Georgia Tech is turning the page on last week’s loss to Colorado. Head Coach Brent Key had some interesting things to say in his presser as they turn the page to Tennessee. One of them came on the offensive side of the ball.

Looking back, I think we can see that the Yellow Jackets were far too conservative at the end of the game. Two drives immediately stand out. The one after they got a Colorado stop and blocked a field goal that could have easily put the game away with a touchdown. Georgia Tech did a great job milking the clock and controlling the ball, but we were too conservative in our playcalling. They ultimately settled for a field goal, which gave them a 13-7 lead.

Then the Buffaloes scored and took a 14-13 lead. Georgia Tech would hit on an explosive play down the field on an Alberto Mendoza pass to Dalen Penson for 42 yards. The Yellow Jackets were deep in opponent territory with some time to potentially get closer or even seal the game with a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Georgia Tech had a small loss and would have to kick a field goal that was eventually blocked. More aggression in those moments could have put the game away for the Yellow Jackets. While the offensive line had struggles, it was clear Mendoza had the team ready to make plays when called upon. Aggressiveness definitely could have helped the Yellow Jackets get off to a 1-0 start.

Head Coach Brent Key admitted the team was far too conservative.

“At the end of the day, we were way too conservative as a football team. That's not the plan that we went into the game with. We have talked through that, addressed that, and you can't play game conservative like that. Can't play conservative, okay?

Like everything I say, it's on me to get it corrected and fixed. And that's what we are in the process of doing. But it's not like it's a wholesale change of things, right? We've got to do what we've done and do what we've done through spring ball and training camp and be able to go out there and, at the end of the day, put points on the board and keep them from getting points. All right, the lack of toughness showed in our football team exactly what I said after the game. Really run the ball and stop the run, right? Bottom line. Alright, and we didn't do either one,” said Key.

So what does it mean?

I think for Coach Key and the Yellow Jackets, you have to let it rip. This team has the talent, wide receiving core, and quarterback to get it done. If one aspect of the team isn’t working but another is succeeding, lean on that. Mendoza takes calculated risks and won’t put this team in a difficult spot they can’t get out of. He’s extremely accurate, as evidenced by his 74% completion rate and his impressive 85.5 Pro Football Focus Grade. You can trust him to take risks and do so smartly. In addition, early in games, the Yellow Jackets have to attack early. It doesn’t win you the football game if you score points early, but it sets the tone, especially if you take those chances deep down the field and spread out the defense.

The passing game can also help open up the running game because defenses will keep gearing up to stop Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley. However, if you have a quarterback who can do it (the Yellow Jackets certainly do), it makes the defense more balanced. Overall, Georgia Tech has all the pieces at their disposal, but they can’t let teams hang around or be conservative. You have to play to win and be on the attack consistently. That makes the difference between good teams and elite teams. Elite teams stay in attack mode until the final whistle, or until the clock strikes zero.