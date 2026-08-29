How Did Georgia Tech QB Commit Brodie Campbell Perform Last Night vs East Coweta?

East Coweta and Newnan had a big-time rivalry game on Friday night. Three-star quarterback and Georgia Tech commit Brodie Campbell went against his bitter rival. Campbell would go on to finish with four total touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground.

The senior signal caller did all he could to get his team back in the game and to pull out the victory. Unfortunately, he fell short, but he did some good things that should give Yellow Jackets fans confidence about the future.

Master of the Short Passing Game

This part of Campbell’s game is probably one of the best. He can run a hurry-up offense, get the ball out quickly, and let his playmakers get in the open field and do their thing. This was a good amount of the offense, and Campbell was accurate for the most part, getting the ball to his receivers on the outside.

Georgia Tech has been known for having an element of the short passing game in its offense. With Campbell’s mastery, he should fit right in when he puts on the blue and gold.

Underrated Athleticism

Campbell showcased his running ability several times last night, dropping his shoulder to pick up first downs, staying elusive in the open field, and making the first defender miss. One of his best runs came in the red zone, where he beat the defender to the pylon and stretched out for the score.

It was a big moment of the game because it cut the lead to two scores for Newnan, who was within striking distance of coming back. While many people fall in love with his arm, Campbell also has wheels and can be a dual-threat quarterback. This part stood out to me the most on Friday night.

Should Be Throwing Deep More

Now, as the quarterback, you have to follow the system and the game and follow your offensive coordinator's scheme, but Campbell should have more opportunities to go deep. When he did, he made the defense play.

Campbell hit his four-star John Matthews for a long deep ball down the sideline in the fourth quarter in stride for a long touchdown. The pass was a beauty and showed off Campbell's arm and skill set. He'll be fun to watch at the next level, with the accuracy of his deep ball and how effortless he makes it look.

Toughness

Campbell took several big hits against East Coweta, but kept coming back and dealt with it. He didn’t let the hits or trash talk faze him. Instead, he kept playing his game and made plays for the Cougars. It reminds you of the toughness that Haynes King possessed and how he carried himself for the Yellow Jackets. Never too high or too low, he kept coming back and battling through the adversity he faced. Campbell did the same. Toughness is another underrated aspect of his game but a pillar of the Georgia Tech program.

Overall Assessment

I think the Yellow Jackets hit on Campbell as a person and a quarterback for their program's future. Campbell embodies a Georgia Tech man with the way he carries himself. It wasn’t a perfect game by any means, but he showed traits that he can overcome and won’t back down. The Yellow Jackets need that in a future signal-caller.

He is also immensely talented and has the skills to be a great player at the next level. If you look at what quarterback coach Chris Weinke has done in developing his quarterbacks, you can imagine what he will do with Campbell. With Campbell, Newnan will be in every game and will be able to fight and win.

Overall Grade: B+