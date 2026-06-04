Three Star QB Brodie Campbell Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has landed its quarterback of the future after Brodie Campbell announced his decision to stay home and become a Yellow Jacket. Campbell chose the Yellow Jackets over Iowa State, Maryland, and Arkansas.

It is a relationship the Yellow Jackets continued to foster and showed Campbell he was a top priority for them. Campbell is now the seventh recruit for the Yellow Jackets that they have been able to land this week after a successful official visit weekend.

Campbell is a consensus three-star. His highest rating is on Rivals. Campbell is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No.33 quarterback, and the No.33 player in the state. When you take a look at what he did last season, you can’t help but be impressed.

Campbell finished his junior season with 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns. Last year was his second consecutive season in which he passed for 2,000 yards. During his sophomore campaign, he had a career high in completion percentage, completing 66.8% of his passes. Campbell had three games with at least 250 yards passing and had nine multi-touchdown games for the Newnan Cougars. He led them to a 9-3 record and the second round of the playoffs.

To put it frankly, Brodie is a gamer and a guy who can put up eye-popping numbers. He is known for his high level of accuracy, improvisation, and leadership. Campbell is tough to stop when he gets into a zone and finds a rhythm. The game he showcased this most was against East Coweta. Campbell went off for 516 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-56 victory for the Cougars. It was the best game of his career and left a lot of people talking.

This year will be a big one for Campbell, who will be in a tougher region that includes defending state champion Creekside, semifinalist Langston Hughes, talented Woodward Academy, and up-and-coming Lovejoy. He will be on a bigger stage with a heightened level of competition and should be able to produce at a high level.

For the Yellow Jackets, it has been an ultra-successful week after things were looking a little bit bleak. Campbell will be a great recruiter and one who can bring in more talent to play alongside him. Georgia Tech has yet to land a WR commit or an ATH. They also still have to build out their offensive line in this 2027 class. They got good news with Success Nwabude shutting down his recruitment, and trending for others. Now it is about bringing in a couple more blue-chips, and the Yellow Jackets should really be cooking.



Here is a breakdown of his film.