How to watch and listen to No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech
Another opponent is on the horizon for Georgia Tech on Saturday as they will face a familiar foe. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 12-8 and picked up a 21-6 victory in Blacksburg a year ago. The Yellow Jackets are looking to advance to 6-0 on the season for just the second time in 59 years. Georgia Tech has also been practically unbeatable at home at Bobby Dodd Stadium, winning eight consecutive games dating back to 2024.
Can the Yellow Jackets keep up their impressive start to the season and defeat the rival Hokies on Saturday? Let’s take a look at how to watch the game on Saturday.
How to watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Steve Addazio
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 137 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Emphasis on the Young Guys from Head Coach Brent Key
While it has been flying under the radar, the young players from Georgia Tech have been playing well this season for the Yellow Jackets. Some of those players include Tae Harris, Christian Garrett, Andre Fuller Jr, Amontrae Bradford, Isaiah Canion, and many more.
"Yeah, need them to play good on Saturday. So yeah, I mean, that's why you recruit, that's why you build depth. That's why you work every day to develop guys. I mean, it's Thursday, we just came off the field, and the older guys, we walked through after it for an hour prior to that,” said Key. “We had 60 guys out on the field doing developmental practice with pads on. We're doing 15 minutes of individual. We're doing group periods. We're one -on -one pass rush, seven -on -seven, team periods, and then did a little kicking competition afterwards. developing players is really important to us and our future success.”
“I'm very pleased with the freshman class that we brought in as well as the young transfers we brought in to have time to develop so but look to sit there and say yeah you brought in a good class and you know the future is bright it's only as bright as the next class you bring in and the next guys you're building your roster with constantly want to elevate when we're looking at recruits right you know they've got to be equal to a better talent than the guys we currently have on the team right if you bring in guys that aren't If you don't look at it that way, you're never going to increase and improve yourself as a football team."
I think this goes a long way for the Yellow Jackets, especially with young prospects who are making a decision to stay in state and become a Yellow Jacket or venture elsewhere. Georgia Tech is creating a model where if you are young and perform well, you will see the field and be promoted early in the program. Those are the kind of things you can emphasize and show to big-time recruits, and how they can be valuable contributors in the future. It will only help Georgia Tech moving forward, land high-end talent, and improve the overall morale of the program.