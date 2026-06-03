2027 Three Star TE Joshua Pettigrew Commits to Georgia Tech

Another in-state prospect has joined Georgia Tech's 2027 recruiting class.

Three-Star tight end Joshua Pettigrew announced tonight that he was committing to the Yellow Jackets, becoming the newest member of the class, and he is one of six prospects who have joined the class just today.

Georgia Tech has landed tight end Joshua Pettigrew from Houston County. One of the top tight ends in the 2027 class picks the Jackets.https://t.co/AOAHBggt0Q pic.twitter.com/eIvjKg2Tii — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) June 2, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Pettigrew becomes the sixth player from the state of Georgia to join the Yellow Jackets class. Pettigrew plays his high school football at Houston County and committed to Georgia Tech over other offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, NC State and North Carolina, among others.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Pettigrew is the No. 855-ranked player in the country, the No. 43 tight end in the country, and the No. 103rd player in the state of Georgia. The 6'5 ", 229-pound, player has the athleticism to turn into a dangerous weapon in the passing game and also had the frame to become a force on the line of scrimmage as a blocker, which is essential for the Yellow Jackets philosophy.

Pettigrew was impressive this spring when our own Najeh Wilkins was able to get down there and observe practice:

Observation 5: An impressive looking TE is 3 ⭐️ Josh Pettigrew. He is 6'5 and 230 pounds and can move. He catches your eye instantly and is a mismatch 1 on 1. Definitely will be making a lot of plays for Houston County @pettigrewluv12 pic.twitter.com/3qWdZ6DPWw — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) May 25, 2026

This is a very nice win for tight ends coach Nathan Brock, who is one of the top recruiters on the staff. With time and development, I think Pettigrew has the talent to emerge and be a versatile weapon for the Yellow Jackets at some point in the future.

Georgia Tech's class now ranks 42nd in the country and No. 11 in the ACC. They have risen quite a bit today with their big day of recruiting, and they have added several top targets to the class.

Four-star DL Maleek Lee was the player who kicked things off for Georgia Tech this morning, but it continued with the big additions of four-star edge Success Nwabude, four-star edge Braden Gordon, three-star IOL Jordan Dillon, three-star DB Julian Elzey (who they flipped from Kansas State), and now Pettigrew.

Recruiting has always been arguably the top emphasis for Brent Key since he took over the program and for the program to take those next steps and win the ACC and challenge for a spot in the CFP, they are going to have to stack classes in the ACC. Miami is the top dog in recruiting right now, but Georgia Tech can be one of the top recruiting programs behind the Hurricanes and it will be interesting to see if this program can challenge for one of the top classes in the conference.

None the less, it was a very good day for Key and his staff.