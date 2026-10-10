How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Duke: Announcers, TV Channel, Radio, and More

Today is a big day for Georgia Tech Football. They are going to welcome the undefeated Duke Blue Devils to The Flats and hope to be able to spring a big upset. The weather has been the hot topic this week, as Hurricane Isaias is bearing down on the Gulf Coast and likely bringing heavy rain to Atlanta and affecting this game.

Both teams are coming off a bye week, but both have different momentum coming out of those bye weeks. Georgia Tech is 1-3 and lost on the road against Stanford before their bye week, and if you have been paying any attention to the Cardinal this season, they have been arguably the worst team in the Power Four conferences.

Duke on the other hand has been destroying opponents. Though they have not exactly faced a murderers row of a schedule, they have handled three of the four opponents they have played, including a 35-7 win over the same Stanford team that beat the Yellow Jackets.

It is a big game in Atlanta this weekend and for those that can't make it to the stadium, here is all the viewing information that you need:

TV: ESPN2

• Play-by-Play: Jay Alter

• Analyst: Tom Luginbill

• Sideline Reporter: Lauren Sisler

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 180 or 235

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Can Georgia Tech get a win?

The elephant in the room with this game is the weather and how that complicates things for both teams. Is the rain going to be so heavy that neither team can get creative on offense and they have to stick to the ground game exclusively? Will it be a light rain where teams can run their offenses the way they want?

The Yellow Jackets are going to be without a number of key starters in this gamem, including Ethan Mackenny, Malachi Hosley, Jordan Walker, Noah Carter, and Daiquan White. However, they are getting Savion Riley and Jaylen Mbakwe back. Both players missed the game against Stanford and their presence was missed. Earlier this week, Brent Key talked about the impact of having both players back for this game:

“That's one thing I think we've done a much better job of this year is tackling on the back end from the start of the season than we had in years past. Okay, we're still not where we need to be, where we want to be but that is something that's improved from previous seasons to start the year, but when you're about 50 % of your unit, I mean, that's in their both veteran, experienced guys.

They probably feel like Bach is a little more experienced the position than he is because he's such a veteran type attitude and veteran guy. Still relatively new to the position, I would say, but just that veteran presence out there. Say, I've played a lot of football now. So that's that's a lot of snaps and a lot of talent and experience that we didn't have out there. All the guys that came in behind him, know, did a good job of filling in,” said Key.

Key is 3-0 against Duke as the head coach of Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have a five-game winning streak over the Blue Devils, and this has historically been a rivalry that Georgia Tech has had success in. Does any of that matter Saturday?