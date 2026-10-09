Georgia Tech Provides Update On Saturday's Game vs. Duke, including modifications to pregame festivities

Georgia Tech's matchup with Duke on Saturday is one of many games that could feel the impact of Hurricane Isaias, but as of the time of this being published, the game is set to take place tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). But there are going to be some modifications to the pregame festivities that were set to take place

Just minutes ago, Georgia Tech released a statement saying that the game is planned to go on as usual, but with changes to several pregame activities.

"Saturday’s football game between Georgia Tech and No. 23 Duke will kick off as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

With a forecast for rain and wind due to the effects of Hurricane Isaias’s impending landfall on the Gulf Coast, Georgia Tech has made several adjustments to events and accommodations surrounding Saturday’s game. They include:

Helluva Block Party, driven by Hyundai – Georgia Tech football’s pregame fan festivities held on the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium, including the pregame concert by Priscilla Block – has been canceled, and vendors will not be present.

Special-edition posters commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Ramblin’ Reck will not be distributed pregame due to the cancellation of Helluva Block Party.

Season ticket members’ Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead giveaway has been postponed to a future game.

Georgia Tech’s planned pizza giveaway to Tech students has been postponed to a future game.

Bobby Dodd Stadium’s primary merchandise location, usually located at Gate 1, has been relocated to the first level of the West Festival mezzanine (located near section 106).

Georgia Tech’s pyrotechnic display during the Yellow Jackets’ entrance to the field will proceed, in-game fireworks displays have been canceled.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of fans and bystanders, tailgaters are encouraged to not set up any items that could be affected by high levels of winds, including tents and tables.

Weather Update ⚠️



With a forecast for rain and wind, Helluva Block Party, including the pregame concert by Priscilla Block, has been canceled, and vendors will not be present. Yellow Jacket Alley and the marching band’s traditional pregame concert, however, remain on as… — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 9, 2026

What does this mean?

In situations like this, everything is fluid and fans need to pay close attention to updates about this game and if it will continue to go on as planned.

It is impossible to say how this game is going to affect both teams. It is going to make passing the ball difficult for sure, but Duke's biggest strength is running the football and one of Georgia Tech's biggest weaknesses is stopping the run. Even if the Blue Devils are one dimensional, will it matter against this porous Georgia Tech defense?

Another thing to watch is how the injury report impacts Georgia Tech. They are going to be without RB Malachi Hosley, LT Ethan Mackenny, DE's Noah Carter and Jordan Walker, and CB Daiquan White, but DB's Savion Riley and Jaylen Mbakwe are going to be back. One final availability report is going to be released before kickoff.

This is a big game for Georgia Tech and one they need to find a way to win to get their season back on track. Can they end Duke's unbeaten season? They will have to battle the elements to do so, but Georgia Tech has won five straight against the Blue Devils and Brent Key is 3-0 against Duke.