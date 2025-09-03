How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb
Georgia Tech is 1-0 after taking down Colorado on the road and now the attention turns to their next opponent, Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb pulled off a terrific comeback against Western Carolina on Saturday and are not going to be intimidated by the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
How to watch
Georgia Tech is not going to be on primetime this weekend, but here is how you can find and watch the Yellow Jackets:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play-Justin Kutcher
• Analyst - Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play-Andy Demetra
• Analyst- Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter- Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 137 or 194
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Moving ahead to week two
Gardner-Webb pulled off a big comeback last weekend, beating a top-20 FCS opponent in Western Carolina and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has a lot of respect for the team he will face this upcoming Saturday:
"Explosive football team and led by two players that offensively their quarterback transfer from Liberty. really second week in a row now that we have a Liberty transfer and he's a big kid, he's 6'6, two hundred forty pounds had you know he can run the football he can throw the football stat -wise and he had four hundred yards total offense himself so you know the dual -threat guy 260 throwing 130 on the ground and they're committed to using him and and making making the game go with him.
Defensively, Jamari Young, you know, second year guy there, he came from East Carolina, but you know, you're looking now, he was a conference player of the week last week, the quarterback was national player of the week last week, so you got some good football players, come in here they're gonna, they're gonna be prepared they're gonna be ready and they're not gonna back down by any means and it's gonna be a, it's gonna be a big challenge for us and what we do this week so like we always talk about it It's about what we put into this week. It's about, they're all right, they're all right. They're just, they're kids.
So, but it'll be about us and the focus we have. And when we have to focus on the things that are the most important to the game of football and our focus is on the ball, protecting the ball, getting the ball. And then, you know, eliminating mistakes or you know penalties that they can become big for you. So those are what our focus is. We got to maintain the things you do well and you got to correct the things that you didn't do well there that you made mistakes on. So that's what practice is about. Their head coach you know Cris, Cris Reisert, I'm saying that right.
You know second season at Gardner-Webb has been head coach now for seven years, and had a really successful run at Tiffin, where he was the head coach, he's an offensive guy. And I think 32 and 4 was his record at his previous stop. And now taking over Gardner-Webb, I expect them to continue to rise and be a really good program. So it's a big challenge for us as it is every week. And it's what we do between now and then in the game time that determines what the outcome of that football game is."
Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (ACC Network Extra).