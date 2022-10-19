How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Virginia

Georiga Tech is going to have a prime-time chance to show the progress that they have made under interim coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets will meet their ACC Coastal rival Virginia on Thursday night and will do so in front of a national TV audience.

Virginia has won two straight over Georgia Tech in the series and is currently looking for its first ACC win of the 2022 season. The Cavaliers have lost three straight games and the offense looks night and day from where it was last year. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is not putting up the numbers that he had in 2021 and some of that might have to do with the change in offensive systems.

Georgia Tech will get a prime-time audience vs Virginia on Thursday night Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech is the opposite of Virginia in terms of momentum. The Yellow Jackets have won two games in a row and have gotten more confident with each win. If Georgia Tech has thoughts of getting to a bowl game, they need to win this game.

Here is all the information you need to watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia tomorrow night.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia

Who: Georgia Tech vs Virginia

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193* / SiriusXM app 955

* dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -3; Over/under 46.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -161, Duke +125

