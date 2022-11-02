How to Watch, Listen to, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech will be playing on the road in three of its last four games and begins this week in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. These two ACC Coastal teams have not had great seasons and are on the brink of being ineligible for a bowl game.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to Florida State 41-16, a game in which Jeff Sims did not play quarterback and the defense gave up 600 yards of offense. This is a defense that had been playing well before last week, but that might have had more to do with the offenses that they were facing.

Georgia Tech will be looking for a bounce-back performance on defense against Virginia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Georgia Tech is that Virginia Tech does not have a good offense. The Hokies are 11th in the ACC in scoring offense, 13th in rushing offense, and 12th in passing offense and they have not scored more than 30 points in a game. Virginia Tech has lost five games in a row since starting the season 2-1.

Georgia Tech trails in the all-time series against Virginia Tech 11-7 and has lost two straight to the Hokies.

Here is all of the information that you need to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech.

How to Watch Georgia Tech At Florida State

Who: Georgia Tech At Virginia Tech

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -3; Over/under 40.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -161, Georgia Tech +125

RADIO:

Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Analyst: Brandon Joseph

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 387 / SiriusXM app 977

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

