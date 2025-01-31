How to Watch the 2025 Reeses Senior Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Roster
Last night, former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Zeek Biggers and Jordan Williams participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, but they are not the only Yellow Jackets playing in pre-draft All-Star games. Former Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes is going to play in the premier pre-draft game, the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation, and played a big role in the Jackets’ success running the ball and protecting the passer last season. He is on the American roster for Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which is coached by Cleveland Browns assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone.
Here is how you can watch the game tomorrow:
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Rhett Lewis
- Analysts: Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Tom Pelissero
Here's a breakdown of some of the most notable prospects in the Senior Bowl, courtesy of NCAA.com:
National Team FBS players
DB Azareye'h Thomas | Florida State
DB Sebastian Castro | Iowa
DB Quincy Riley | Louisville
DB Dorian Strong | Virginia Tech
DL Landon Jackson | Arkansas
DL Donovan Ezeiruaku | Boston College
DL Mike Green | Marshall
DL Josiah Stewart | Michigan
OL Josh Conerly Jr. | Oregon
OL Jonah Monheim | USC
QB Dillon Gabriel | Oregon
RB Damien Martinez | Miami (FL)
RB Donovan Edwards | Michigan
RB Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
RB Bhayshul Tuten | Virginia Tech
TE Harold Fannin Jr. | Bowling Green
WR Jayden Higgins | Iowa State
WR Xavier Restrepo | Miami (FL)
WR Tez Johnson | Oregon
American Team FBS players
DB Dan Jackson | Georgia
DB Billy Bowman Jr. | Oklahoma
DL Tim Smith | Alabama
DL Deone Walker | Kentucky
DL RJ Oben | Notre Dame
DL Jared Ivey | Ole Miss
DL Walter Nolen | Ole Miss
DL Princely Umanmielen | Ole Miss
DL Kyle Kennard | South Carolina
DL Barryn Sorrell | Texas
DL Shemar Stewart | Texas A&M
DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins | Georgia
LB Smael Mondon Jr. | Georgia
LB Jack Kiser | Notre Dame
OL Emery Jones | LSU
OL Willie Lampkin | North Carolina
QB Jalen Milroe | Alabama
QB Riley Leonard | Notre Dame
QB Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss
RB RJ Harvey | UCF
RB Devin Neal | Kansas
RB Brashard Smith | SMU
RB Trevor Etienne | Georgia
WR Tai Felton | Maryland
WR Jack Bech | TCU
National Team FCS players
DB Keondre Jackson | Illinois State
LB David Walker | Central Arkansas
OL Grey Zabel | North Dakota State
American Team FCS players
OL Jackson Slater | Sacramento State
RB Marcus Yarns | Delaware
American Team HBCU - FCS players
OL Carson Vinson | Alabama A&M
National Team Canadian players
QB Taylor Elgersma | Laurier
