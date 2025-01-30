2026 Athlete Dana Greenhow Talks Recent Offer From Georgia Tech and Gives An Update On His Recruitment
One of the most versatile defensive back prospects in the country, Dana Greenhow has seen his recruitment process catch fire since the origin of last summer, picking up his first offer from Indiana. Since then, the six-foot defensive back has garnered 13 offers, including one from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who officially extended their offer to the 2026 defensive back last Friday. Defensive Coordinator, Tyler Santucci extended the official offer to the junior.
The Fairburn native gave his thoughts on receiving an offer from the home-town team:
"The offer was a great feeling coming from a hometown school like Tech,"he said.
During his junior season, Greenhow played in seven games, accumulating 23 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 pass deflections, earning him a spot on the Region 2-3A 2nd Team All-Defense. Beyond the stats, when you watch the film or see Greenhow in person, his quick-twitch reactions and willingness to strike the ball carrier immediately stand out. When I caught up with the rising senior, I asked him about his most memorable hit. With a smile, he recalled his thudding hit against the Week 1 opponent from this past season. However, even though he relishes the opportunity to make big hits, the 6'0 defensive back covers in space very well, and is very deceptive when bating quarterback, showing off his stellar makeup speed.
Greenhow mentioned that he and 2025 Four-Star Georgia Tech Signee Dalen Penson have been in contact since he received an offer from the Yellow Jackets. He shared that their conversations have primarily focused on which coach is recruiting him.
In addition to Georgia Tech showing interest in Greenhow, two other schools, Cincinnati and West Virginia, are pursuing him just as intensely. The Mountaineers and the Bearcats have visited him twice in the last 14 days, both at school and at home.
Now seeing the fruits of his hard work as he enters the final phase of his high school career, Greenhow just wants to enjoy the process. However, he states that he'll keep Georgia Tech in mind
"They can be a contender for sure just enjoying this whole process," he articulates.
