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Live Game Thread & Updates For Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Can the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset?
Najeh Wilkins|
Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to shake some things up and knock off a hot Louisville offense that is one of the best in the nation. After their struggles last week, can the Yellow Jackets pull off another massive upset in the Brent Key era? Stay tuned for updates throughout the game.

1:49 1Q- Georgia Tech goes three and out after an incompletion from Grady Adamson

3:26 1Q- Lincoln Kienholz finds Tre Richardson for a wide open touchdown reception to extend the lead for the Cardinals. Louisville leads 10-3

6:19 1Q- Georgia Tech just missed on a back shoulder fade to true freshman Darnell Collins. Aidan Birr nails a 32 yard field goal. Score is 3-3

9:08 1Q- Georgia Tech recovers a fumble on a muffed pint

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11:06 1Q- Carson Hilbert nails a 42 yard field goal

15:00 1Q- Lousiville begins the game at their own 25 yard line

First Quarter

Pregame

Alberto Mendoza will start the game for the Yelow Jackets

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.

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