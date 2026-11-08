Live Game Thread & Updates For Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to shake some things up and knock off a hot Louisville offense that is one of the best in the nation. After their struggles last week, can the Yellow Jackets pull off another massive upset in the Brent Key era? Stay tuned for updates throughout the game.

1:49 1Q- Georgia Tech goes three and out after an incompletion from Grady Adamson

3:26 1Q- Lincoln Kienholz finds Tre Richardson for a wide open touchdown reception to extend the lead for the Cardinals. Louisville leads 10-3

6:19 1Q- Georgia Tech just missed on a back shoulder fade to true freshman Darnell Collins. Aidan Birr nails a 32 yard field goal. Score is 3-3

9:08 1Q- Georgia Tech recovers a fumble on a muffed pint

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

11:06 1Q- Carson Hilbert nails a 42 yard field goal

15:00 1Q - Lousiville begins the game at their own 25 yard line

First Quarter

Pregame

Alberto Mendoza will start the game for the Yelow Jackets