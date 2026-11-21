Georgia Tech was outclassed at home by one of the best teams in the country in a 50-29 defeat at home. The Yellow Jackets are once again searching for answers.

1. Wake Forest is one of the best teams in the country

The Demon Deacons are simply operating on another level right now, and the offense continues to prove why it is one of the best in the nation. Wake Forest carved up the Yellow Jackets for 610 total yards. Gio Lopez was pristine and threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns on a 77% completion rate. Wake Forest also averaged 19.4 yards per completion. The Demon Deacons also rushed for 243 yards and five touchdowns. Ty Clark rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Wake Forest got what they wanted and showed why they are on a collision course with the postseason.

2. Grady Adamson Deserves More Reps & To Have Offense Run Around Him

Adamson brings an attitude and a way about him that you can lean on going forward. He also helps with the running game. Adamson rushed for 143 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. He also ripped off a 43-yard run, showcasing his wheels. That is two weeks in a row that Adamson has shown he can run the ball and be physical. He has also continued to get more comfortable throwing the ball.

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Adamson went 5-for-7 for 53 yards. They aren’t gaudy numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but Adamson can elude the rush. He was able to do that on a couple of plays on a drive in the fourth quarter and make plays with his arm. I believe the talent is there, but the Yellow Jackets need to trust it and use him more if they want any chance in games. He did get banged up late, so that will be a storyline to follow.

3. Georgia Tech's pass offense is bad

The Yellow Jackets only had 100 passing yards in the game. They couldn’t muster anything in the passing game, and Jordan Allen didn’t get a target until late in the third quarter. Chris Corbo led the team with three catches for 18 yards. They couldn’t find Allen or Dalen Penson enough and simply didn’t test the Wake Forest secondary much on Saturday. When Wake Forest created pressure, they were able to rattle a frazzled Alberto Mendoza. They simply couldn’t get that element of their game going, and it has been a story over the last few weeks. The Yellow Jackets must fix the pass offense next season if they are going to have any chances in games.

4. Cayman Spaulding should be a player that the Yellow Jackets try to retain

One of the only bright spots on the defensive side of the ball was Cayman Spaulding and how he attacked Wake Forest on every play. It was in run defense, perimeter tackling, and some plays in coverage. Last week he recorded 11 tackles, two TFLs, a sack, and a forced fumble against Clemson. On Saturday, he finished with 10 tackles (six solo) and was one of the few who were consistent on Saturday, making plays. Whatever Georgia Tech needs to do, they need to retain Spaulding and ensure he comes back in 2026.