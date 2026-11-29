Georgia Tech gets dominated on the road against its rival Georgia in embarrassing fashion. The Yellow Jackets trailed 35-0 at the break and had no answer. It is one of the worst losses in the series' history. Georgia is the first team to score 60 points in the series rivalry. Let's take a look at the takeaways from an embarrassing road loss for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Is Georgia vs. Georgia Tech still a rivalry?

The Bulldogs have dominated the Yellow Jackets now a whopping nine times. On Saturday, it was probably the ugliest game we have seen so far in the past decade. The Yellow Jackets were outclassed, outphysicaled, and beaten down by the Bulldogs. Georgia proved why they are the No.1 team in the nation. The Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2016. Six of the last nine matchups have been wins by the Bulldogs by double digits, and a lot of the games haven’t been close. There are lulls in rivalries and domination by teams for certain eras, but it doesn’t even feel like the Yellow Jackets have a horse in the race. The lack of fight and ability to stop the bleeding has been astonishing, and it’s hard to call it a rivalry when the margin isn’t close and one team is always winning.

2. The passing offense struggles again

The Yellow Jackets didn’t attempt a single pass in the first quarter. In the first half, Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton had as many touchdowns as Graham Knowles had completions.

Their starter, Graham Knowles, only had three completions in the first half for 23 yards. The issue was that they didn’t get into a rhythm at all early in the game, and didn’t even try to establish any sort of pass. By the time they did, the game was already out of reach, and there was no return in sight. One of the biggest disappointments was how much the passing offense regressed from the Virginia Tech game. They didn’t get a game over 200 yards passing since and could never get their talented receivers going. It is a disappointment, given how well it played early on in the season, the amount of explosives they were able to get, and the season Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen were having.

3. Former Georgia Tech prospect cooks the Yellow Jackets

Craig Dandridge went off against the Yellow Jackets for two touchdowns, both coming in the first half. One was a nice run for Dandridge, who broke free in an open gap on an end-around. The second touchdown was a beauty by Gunnar Stockton, who found Dandridge, who was covered well by Jonas Duclona.

The coverage didn’t matter, and Dandridge reeled in a contested catch for the easy score. It’s been a breakout freshman campaign for Dandridge, and he proved why he was an elite recruit coming out of high school. Coming into the game against the Yellow Jackets, Dandridge was the second-leading receiver for the Bulldogs. It sure looks like they found a player to build around moving forward and for the rest of the year. For the Yellow Jackets, who were in the running for him until the end, they have to be kicking themselves that they couldn’t land him. On Saturday, he gave a reminder of why.

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4. Justice Haynes was the lone bright spot on Saturday

A lot of his big runs came late in the first half for the Yellow Jackets. He broke multiple big tackles on his way to two explosive runs. His best run was an 18-yard run in which he beat multiple Georgia defenders. He nearly got the Yellow Jackets to midfield. In the first half, he finished with six carries for 46 yards, and averaged 7.7 yards per carry. Haynes finished with 11 carries for 62 yards. He was the only player who was able to make any type of play vs Georgia.

5. The Yellow Jackets Are Far Off From Where They Were A Year Ago

The Yellow Jackets came into the Georgia game at 9-2 with a chance to get their 10th win of the season. Despite the offensive struggles in last year's game, the defense was good and held the Bulldogs to just 16 points. Georgia Tech also played in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and had a chance to clinch its 10th win over a good BYU team.

They fell short in both and ultimately finished with nine wins. Since then, it’s been a disaster, and it was apparent on Saturday against Georgia. Both teams are in different stratospheres right now, and it feels like a coaching mismatch. The Yellow Jackets look like a poorly run program at the moment, and a team that regressed significantly. It’s unfathomable to think how far they have fallen from grace, and how they were just one game away from making it to Charlotte for an ACC Championship game. Now they are a bottom-dweller in a top-heavy ACC conference. A tough pill to swallow.

6. Change Must Happen

If you are athletic director Ryan Alpert, there has to be a full assessment of what went wrong this year for the Yellow Jackets football team. It was a year of struggles, no answers, and a team that could never find its footing. It was also a year of a lot of failed investments from the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, position coaches, transfer portal acquisitions, and recruiting. It was an underwhelming class with only a few contributors, mainly coming from the defense from the 2026 recruiting class. Georgia Tech only hit on a couple of players in the portal, like Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, Jonas Duclona, Justice Haynes, and Chris Corbo.

The development is another thing you have to look at. This was supposed to be the year that the 2025 class takes a step forward. I am referring to the sophomores. Only a couple have been mainstays from that Top 25 class. Tae Harris was by far the best pickup for the Yellow Jackets, who had a big season. Jordan Allen is the leading receiver all season but can’t get the touches he needs to be dynamic. Kevin Peay Jr. has developed into a starting-caliber left guard but got hurt. Penson showed potential on the offensive side of the ball when he got the chance. Kevin Roche Jr. looked like a budding star, but eventually got hurt.

Grady Adamson was the biggest surprise for the Yellow Jackets and could be a future starter, but more needs to be seen from him throwing the ball. Josh Petty still hasn’t played a full season yet; potential is there, but more results are needed. The rest of the class hasn’t panned out or hasn’t developed to a high level. It’s been an alarming year that was only highlighted by the whooping the Yellow Jackets took in Athens. Change must happen now.