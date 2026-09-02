Three Georgia Tech Defenders to Watch in Tomorrow Night's Game vs Colorado

Georgia Tech has been preaching that their defense is going to be improved this season, especially the defensive line, and tomorrow night is going to be their first chance to show it. The Yellow Jackets will welcome Colorado to Atlanta and look to start their season off with a win against the Buffaloes, much like they did last season.

The Yellow Jackets are on their fourth defensive coordinator under Brent Key, and Jason Semore is looking to improve this unit with his aggressive form of defense. Semore's defense specializes in takeaways and creating havoc, but can they hit the ground running against the Buffaloes tomorrow night?

Here are three players to watch tomorrow night.

DE Jordan Walker

Walker is one of the team captains and has taken on a big leadership role with this team since his arrival from Rutgers, and he is going to play a big role on this team in turning things around on that side of the ball.

Whether it is by rushing the passer or setting the edge in the run game, Georgia Tech needs Walker to have a big night against a Colorado offense that looks much different than it did a year ago. The Buffaloes have real weapons on the outside and a talented quarterback and should be better on that side of the ball. Walker needs to make life disruptive on Lewis and put constant pressure on him and force mistakes.

DB Tae Harris

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech does not have a lot of depth at the safety spot, but the Yellow Jackets opted to not go after any experience in the transfer portal because they believe in the young talent they have back there. The most talented player they have is former Top 100 recruit Tae Harris, who has had an excellent fall camp and is ready to take a big leap this season.

Colorado is going to look to take deep shots in the passing game at some point in tomorrow's game and Harris will have to be ready. Not only that, but he will need to fill in as a run stopper as well. The Yellow Jackets don't have a lot of experience at safety, but they have talent.

LB Kyle Efford

Efford is one of the captains of the team and is looking for his best season in his final season. The Yellow Jackets need to have a much-improved run defense this year and far better linebacker play than they got last year, but from all reports in fall camp, the linebacker group has got their confidence back and is ready to be a strong unit.

Colorado has not been able to run the ball under Deion Sanders, but new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is hoping to change that. Not only will Efford need to make sure Colorado does not get anything going in the run game, but he will need to make sure he is not picked on in coverage. Will Efford's last season be his best season on The Flats?