Georgia Tech vs Colorado Live Updates | NCAA Football
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1st quarter
15:00 1Q-
Georgia Tech opens the season with a lot of anticipation for what this year could be. After going 9-4, there is hope within the fan base that the Yellow Jackets can take the next step. Today we get that question answered against Colorado. Colorado will have a new-look team with a myriad of changes and new players coming in. They will also have Brennan Marion and Chris Marve as their new coordinators. It will be intriguing to see if Georgia Tech has an answer to Colorado's scheme.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the night
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Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk