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Georgia Tech vs Colorado Live Updates | NCAA Football

Can Georgia Tech start the season off right and go 1-0?
Najeh Wilkins|
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

1st quarter

15:00 1Q-

Georgia Tech opens the season with a lot of anticipation for what this year could be. After going 9-4, there is hope within the fan base that the Yellow Jackets can take the next step. Today we get that question answered against Colorado. Colorado will have a new-look team with a myriad of changes and new players coming in. They will also have Brennan Marion and Chris Marve as their new coordinators. It will be intriguing to see if Georgia Tech has an answer to Colorado's scheme.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the night

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

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