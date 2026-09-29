Is There Any Hope for Georgia Tech To Get Back On Track?

Georgia Tech has had a tough start to the season, sitting at 1-3 on the year. A lot of questions have been raised about the football team and how they will move forward. Today, we take a look at how they can get back on track and if there is any hope

Reason For Hope

Offense

Say what you want about the playcalling and the lack of creativity, but this offense is much better than it was in Week 1 vs. Colorado. Georgia Tech is getting more explosive plays and a good play at quarterback from Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza, despite a few head-scratching plays at the end of the game against Stanford, was solid all night.

He’s getting more comfortable and hitting on explosive plays to wide receivers and playmakers. You can look at the second consecutive week of finding Jaiven Plummer for a touchdown. Also, his legs are helping him pick up first downs, and his playmaking is a positive.

The run game is beginning to emerge. Georgia Tech rushed for 163 yards vs. Stanford producing its highest rushing output of the season. That is something you can use to your advantage going forward to create a more balanced offense.

Also, Trelain Maddox emerged as a weapon in the passing and running game in the first half. He recorded his first multi-touchdown game in his career. He needs to see the field more. Is the offense perfect? No! However, some things are working, like scoring on each of its first two drives. Now, they just have to produce consistently throughout the game. If the offense can produce at that level, and the defense can shore some things up, they will be in more games.

Competition

Yes, I think the biggest thing the Yellow Jackets can hang their hat on is the talent that oozes through this roster. A myriad of players can help turn things around and take it to the next level. The biggest hope is that the Yellow Jackets will have an open competition. You probably don’t want to hear that a quarter of the way through the season, but it is beneficial. Here is why.

Competition breeds excellence. When you are challenging players consistently day in and day out, you will only get their best effort and foot forward. That means the best players on the field for you. It also weeds out players who aren’t taking it seriously and are not competing every day to earn a spot. Adversity reveals a lot about character and a person, especially in football. Things aren’t always going to go your way. It’s about how you respond when the chips are down. With the competition, we will see who that will be.

“Competition will exist at every single position on this football team. Competition will exist on every position on this team. And you know, competitors compete regardless of whether you're one and three or three in one. Competitors compete. We'll find out real fast who the competitors are.

All right? And who wants to compete. Um, I told every single player this morning, I said, "If anybody in here thinks that they should be playing, all right, they have a case that they should be on the field and would have kept us from being one and three right now. I want you to have a very good case. Write it down. Have film clips and be in your coach's office today. And if y'all don't come to terms, then you we will all sit down in my office after that because all jobs are being competed for and I want guys to compete,” said Key.