Jack DeFoor Added to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Georgia Tech senior offensive lineman Jack DeFoor has been named among 114 players to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the school announced Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

As a redshirt junior, DeFoor started 11 games for the Yellow Jackets. He played one game at right tackle and 10 games at left guard last season. DeFoor was a steady component on the offensive line and helped Georgia Tech average 4.1 yards per rush - including helping the O-line surrender zero sacks in two of the last four games in 2019.

Following the 2019 campaign, DeFoor was named an honorable mention All-ACC. He was also recognized to Phil Steele's third-team preseason All-ACC team and Athlon Sport’s fourth-team preseason All-ACC team earlier this summer.

DeFoor is a leader among Georgia Tech student-athletes when it comes to community service. He serves as president of Georgia Tech’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for rare diseases. In that role, he orchestrated the chapter’s 2020 fundraiser, which had to be completely reimagined from previous years due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He is also a participant in Georgia Tech football’s visits to Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House.

ACC Players on Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List:

Jack DeFoor Georgia Tech

Darien Rencher Clemson

Rakavius Chambers Duke

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey Florida State

Zach McCloud Miami

Trenton Gill NC State

Patrick Jones II Pitt

Dillon Reinkensmeyer Virginia

Terrell Jana Virginia

Sage Surratt Wake Forest



A current list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 3 and finalists will be announced on November 23.



The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach.



Past recipients of the award are: Rudy Niswanger – LSU – 2005; Joel Penton – Ohio State – 2006; Paul Smith – Tulsa – 2008; Tim Tebow – Florida – 2008; Tim Hiller – Western Michigan – 2009; Sam Acho – Texas – 2010; Barrett Jones – Alabama – 2011; Matt Barkley – USC – 2012; Gabe Ikard – Oklahoma – 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – Ole Miss – 2014; Ty Darlington – Oklahoma – 2015; Trevor Knight – Texas A & M – 2016; Courtney Love – Kentucky – 2017; Drue Tranquill – Notre Dame – 2018; Jon Wassink – Western Michigan – 2019.

