Pressley Harvin III Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Ashley Barnett

On Wednesday, the Ray Guy Award named 19 players to its 2020 preseason watch list, including Georgia Tech senior punter Pressley Harvin III. Since 2000, the Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s top punter.

As a junior, Harvin III was one of the best punters in the nation - he ranked fifth in the ACC and 17th nationally averaging 44.8 yards per attempt in 2019 (he punted a total 80 times). Nearly one-third of his attempts traveled at least 50 yards. 

In the Yellow Jackets' thrilling 28-21 overtime win against the Miami Hurricanes last season, Harvin III threw a 41-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt. Combined with the trick play, his 45.5-yard punting average over six punts in the victory at Miami earned him the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Specialist of the Week.

Harvin III already accounts for two of Tech's top-five single-season punting averages in school history (2017, 2019). He will go into upcoming season with a 43.8-yard career average - second in Tech history.

The Ray Guy Award committee will meet in mid-November to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 24. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the three finalists to be announced on Dec. 2. The winner of the 2020 Ray Guy Award will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Earlier this summer, Harvin III was also selected second-team on ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's preseason All-ACC Team. 

