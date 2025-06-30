Josh Pate Names Georgia Tech vs Clemson a top 10 game of the 2025 season
Josh Pate has continued to heap praise on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets all offseason and has said they are a dark horse contender to win the ACC championship. On his football show last night, Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he labeled Georgia Tech vs Clemson as a top 10 game of the 2025 regular season. Here is what he had to say about the matchup for Josh Pate’s College Football Show.
“As you know, I am very high on Georgia Tech. Think about this, it is only week 3, but Clemson has played LSU, not in a conference game, but they have already played. If Clemson won that game, then everybody is hyping them up as a national championship contender even more so than they already are,” said Pate. “Georgia Tech has already played Colorado. We don’t necessarily know what that will look like. Georgia Tech will be a short favorite in that one, I would imagine. This right here is where, if Georgia Tech is going to be a player, we may find out.”
“They don’t necessarily need to beat Clemson. Remember Georgia Tech last year? They beat Miami at home. They took Georgia to half a dozen overtimes. They lost to Syracuse by three. I think they lost a couple of games without Haynes King. I think that team was better last year than their record indicated. I think they are a dark horse player for a playoff spot this year. If I am right about that, we will start to find out in that week 3 game.”
A key thing he said, and he’s doubled down on the Yellow Jackets were a darkhorse team to capture a playoff spot this season. He is likely the only national analyst who has come out to utter those words about the potential the Yellow Jackets have in 2025. It is certainly a great opportunity for Georgia Tech to send a message to the college football world.
Here is an in-depth breakdown from our own Jackson Caudell with a matchup to watch when these two rivals go at it in week 3.
Georgia Tech's Offense vs Clemson's Defense
“Georgia Tech's offense has some new pieces, but they return plenty of experience at the most important positions. Buster Faulkner is back to call plays and run the offense for a third season, and he will try to get Georgia Tech to take another step in 2025.”
“Most importantly, Haynes King is back under center for Georgia Tech. King battled injuries last season, but he was able to improve his efficiency and cut down on the turnovers. He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, and the Yellow Jackets will look to use his legs against what should be a very aggressive Clemson defense.”
“Jamal Haynes has led the Yellow Jackets in rushing each of the last two seasons, and he finished last season with 944 yards, despite being injured for some of the season. He has the talent to be one of, if not the best, running back in the ACC when healthy, and Haynes can score from anywhere on the field. He is the No. 1 back heading into the season.
“This could be a really deep running back room for the Yellow Jackets this season.”
“Earlier in the spring, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was discussing the depth of the position and how much he loved what they had in the room, even behind Haynes:
“Clemson's defense had dropped off a little big over the past couple of seasons since Brent Venables left for Oklahoma, but after hiring Tom Allen away from Penn State, this unit is looking to return to be among the best in the nation.”
“The defensive line is headlined by projected first round picks Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. Parker had 11 sacks last season and Woods had 3, but they are as disruptive as they come. This is going to be quite a challenge for the Georgia Tech offensive line and Brent Key and Geep Wade will need to have this unit ready for the challenges the Tigers pose. Keep an eye on Purdue transfer Will Heldt. Everyone knows about Dabo Swinney and the transfers portal, so it should say a lot that he brought on Heldt to his program. This is as good of a defensive line that Georgia Tech will see this season.”
“The linebacker group is losing Barrett Carter to the NFL, but they return plenty of talent. Wade Woodaz was tied for the team lead in tackles (82) and also had three sacks. Rising Sophomore Sammy Brown had 80 tackles and five sacks for the Tigers last season and is just scratching the surface of his potential.”
“The secondary is opportunistic and has a first-round talent in cornerback Avieon Terrell. Terrell had two interceptions and 12 pass deflections for the Tigers last season. Ashton Hampton, Jeadyn Lucas, and Khalil Barnes headline what might be the ACC's best secondary. They combined for nine interceptions a season ago.”
Georgia Tech will be in front of a national audience again for the second time in three weeks, and it will be a good test to see where they are when they host Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium. One thing that is certain in the Brent Key era, Georgia Tech is a really good team at home and is capable of beating anybody, as they have repeatedly shown.