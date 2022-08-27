In their final game of the 2022 NFL preseason, The Dallas Cowboys had to stop the Seattle Seahawks on their final possession of the game. The guy that sealed the deal for the Cowboys was none other than former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Juanyeh Thomas, who got the interception to ice the game.

Thomas finished the game with three tackles to go along with the interception and it put a nice end to what has been a really solid preseason for the former Georgia Tech Football standout.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas hopes to make the roster in 2022 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After playing at Georgia Tech, Thomas went undrafted this past April, but he has been making plays throughout training camp and has a case to be on the final roster on Tuesday.

Hope to see Thomas making even more plays in the future for America's team.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Keith Brooking named Honorary Captain for Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game vs Clemson

How did Tariq Carpenter, Tyler Davis, and Jack Coco perform for the Packers on Thursday?

Georgia Tech Football picked to finish sixth in ACC Coastal by CBS Sports

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Edge Rusher recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech lands top 2023 offensive tackle target Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech still needs a top guy to emerge in the receiving room

Jeff Sims named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Chip Long Press Conference 8/24

Andrew Thacker Press Conference 8/24

Charlie Thomas and Keion White named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Everything head coach Geoff Collins said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday