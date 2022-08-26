Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Edge Rusher Recruiting Board for August

Georgia Tech got their 15th commitment for their 2023 class on Thursday night, with offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway from Hillgrove high school joining the Yellow Jackets. Galloway was the top offensive tackle target left on the board at that position. Now it is time to look at the edge rusher recruiting board.

We have been previewing the recruiting board for Georgia Tech in the month of August and have hit the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and most recently, offensive tackle and the interior of the offensive line.

One of the top prospects committed to Georgia Tech is edge rusher, Zachariah Keith. Keith, from Douglas County High School, is the second highest-rated commit, behind running back Javin Simpkins. Keith is a talented 6-5 250 LBS pass rusher who has a bright future ahead of him.

So who is the most likely guy to join Keith in the class? It might be one of the most recent offers by the Yellow Jackets was to Kion Wright, who plays in Pennsylvania. Wright is more of a speedy rusher off the edge and plays with real quickness. Look for Georgia Tech to try and get Wright on campus this fall.

Some names to know that have offers from the Yellow Jackets and are not currently committed to other schools include Brian Alston and DeeJay Holmes. Neither player has made a visit to The Flats yet, but that could change.

For now, Wright is the name to know out of this group of players. More offers could be coming in for other guys throughout the fall, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech lands top 2023 offensive tackle target Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech still needs a top guy to emerge in the receiving room

Jeff Sims named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Chip Long Press Conference 8/24

Andrew Thacker Press Conference 8/24

Charlie Thomas and Keion White named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Everything head coach Geoff Collins said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday

Jordan Mason grades out as top running back of preseason according to Pro Football Focus

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Tackle recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Interior offensive line recruiting board for August

Seven Georgia Tech offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters