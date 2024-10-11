Kyle Shanahan Provides Positive Injury Update to Running Back Jordan Mason
Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason is currently the NFL's leading rusher, but he got banged up last night in the 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Mason suffered a left shoulder injury in last night's game. He was able to come back in the third quarter for one carry, but did not come back afterward. Today, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a positive injury update on the former Yellow Jackets
With star running back and MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey out, Mason has assumed the role as the 49ers starting running back and he has done a fantastic job filling in. He leads the NFL wiht 609 yards rushing and while it is hard to replace McCaffrey, he has done an adequate job of it so far.
On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2019 ALL-ACC THIRD TEAM
2021 (Redshirt Junior):Closed his career with 2,349 rushing yards, good for 11th in Georgia Tech history … Also finished his career ranked 15th in school history in rushing attempts (449) … Appeared in all 12 games in 2021 … Rushed for 439 yards on 87 carries, both good for second on the team … Also caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, all career highs … Opened the season with a season-high 96 rushing yards on 15 attempts (6.4 avg.) against Northern Illinois (Sept. 4) … Hauled in first-career receiving touchdown with 6-yard reception against Kennesaw State (Sept. 11) … Rushed eight times for 42 yards in win over No. 20 North Carolina (Sept. 25) … Had eight carries for 65 yards at Virginia (Oct. 23) … Had a career-long 71-yard touchdown run at Miami (Nov. 6) … Finished with 75 rushing yards on just eight carries (9.4 avg.) and a season-high 29 receiving yards on three receptions against the Hurricanes … Averaged 8.4 yards per rush (42 yards on five carries) against Boston College (Nov. 13) … Ran for 19 yards on just four carries at No. 5 Notre Dame (Nov. 20) … Amassed 83 yards from scrimmage (59 rushing, 24 receiving) in season finale against No. 1 Georgia.
2020 (Redshirt Junior – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained):Limited to six games and two starts due to injury … Despite limited playing time, ranked third on the team with 352 rushing yards … Also caught seven passes for 72 yards … Started the season opener at Florida State (Sept. 12) and amassed 73 yards (55 rushing, 18 receiving) on 15 touches (14 rushes, one reception) in 16-13 victory … Scored Georgia Tech’s first touchdown of the season on a 19-yard run late in the third quarter of triumph at FSU … Sustained an injury at FSU that caused him to miss the next five games … Returned to action with 64 all-purpose yards (37 receiving, 27 rushing) at Boston College (Oct. 24) … 37-yard reception at BC was a career long … Ran seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown against eventual College Football Playoff participant Notre Dame (Oct. 31) … Ran for 245 yards over the final three games of the season, beginning with a season-best 105 in primetime win over Duke (Nov. 28) … 105-yard performance versus Duke was the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career … Nearly reached the 100-yard rushing plateau again the following week, finishing with 99 yards at NC State (Dec. 5) … Wrapped up with 41 rushing yards against Pitt (Dec. 10).
2019 (Redshirt Sophomore):Third-team all-ACC … Started all 12 games at running back … Led the team with 899 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season … Ranked among the nation’s top 70 in rushing yards, rushing yards per game (74.9) and rushing yards per carry (5.23) … Ran for 100 yards three times in 12 games – all in the final seven games of the season … Ran 13 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener at then-No. 1 Clemson (Aug. 29) … Fell 1 yard shy of the century mark with 99 rushing yards off 20 carries against South Florida (Sept. 7), also amassing a rushing touchdown and 15 receiving yards on a career-high three receptions … Scored a season-high two rushing touchdowns against The Citadel (Sept. 14), using 11 carries for 78 yards … Hauled in two passes for a then-career-high 17 receiving yards at Temple (Sept. 28) … Recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing games – 106 yards at Duke (Oct. 12) and a career-high 141 yards at Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 19 … Averaged an unstoppable 7.1 yards per carry (20 total) against a Miami (Fla.) team that then-ranked seventh nationally in rushing defense (77.7 rushing yards per game) … Used three-straight rushes to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime at Miami (Fla.), including a 22-yard explosion to the 1-yard line … Tallied 94 rushing yards and one touchdown off 19 carries at Virginia (Nov. 9) … Tied his career high with 141 rushing yards off 22 carries, including a career-long 48-yard run in the first quarter, in the primetime victory over NC State (Nov. 21) … Through 313 career carries, has only been held to negative yardage 23 times.
2018 (Redshirt Freshman): Played in all 13 games and made five starts (Sept. 1 vs. Alcorn State, Sept. 15 at Pitt, Oct. 5 at Louisville, Oct. 13 vs. Duke, Nov. 10 vs. Miami) at running back … Ranked third on the team overall and first among running backs with 659 rushing yards and seven touchdowns … Averaged 6.1 yards per carry … Burst out of the gates, rushing for 274 yards over the first three games of his career – 85 vs. Alcorn State, 95 at USF (Sept. 8) and 94 at Pitt … Rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns in rout over Bowling Green (Sept. 29) … Gashed Louisville for 78 yards and a touchdown (Oct. 5) … Ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in romp at Virginia Tech (Oct. 25) … With three scores at VT, became the first Georgia Tech RB to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Dedrick Mills vs. Vanderbilt on Sept. 17, 2016 … After rushing for 564 yards and seven touchdowns over the first eight games of the season, amassed just 95 total yards on the ground and no scores over the final five contests.
2017 (True Freshman): Redshirted.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … Runner-up for Tennessee’s Class 5A Mr. Football award as a senior … First-team all-state honoree … 2016 Sumner County Player of the Year … Also garnered all-district and all-county accolades … Rushed for a school-record 4,523 career yards … Also set a school record with 2,050 rushing yards as a senior in 2016 … Ran for 23 touchdowns and averaged 7.9 yards per carry as a senior … Broke Gallatin High School’s single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks, leaving behind a new mark of 307 yards … Served as team captain as a senior … Coached by Mark Williams … Also earned three letters as a center fielder in baseball and two as a center in basketball.