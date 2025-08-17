Latest CBS Sports Bowl Projections Give Georgia Tech A First-Time Matchup With a Unique Opponent
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Where could Georgia Tech play this postseason?
While Georgia Tech is aiming for big things this season, a bowl game in Brent Key's third season is still an accomplishment. The latest projections from CBS Sports have the Yellow Jackets going to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl against Washington State. This would be the first ever matchup between the two programs and it would be unique matchup. Washington State is still in what is left of the Pac-12 and their schedule is filled with good power four opponents and group of five teams.
I would suspect that Georgia Tech would be heavily favored in this game. The Cougars are losing a lot from this past team, including head coach Jake Dickert (now at Wake Forest) and quarterback John Mateer. It will be interesting to see how this team comes together this season.
Other Bowl Projections
ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura released their first bowl projections for the 2025 season, and while Georgia Tech is hoping to make a run at the ACC Championship and potentially more, Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets going to the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27th to face Missouri. Bonagura, on the other hand, sent the Yellow Jackets to the Holiday Bowl, where they will face USC. Georgia Tech faced USC in the 2012 Sun Bowl and defeated the Trojans.
This would be the third-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Missouri. The last time the two programs played was the 1962 Bluebonnet Bowl, won by the Tigers 14-10. Georgia Tech defeated Missouri in the 1940 Orange Bowl 21-7.
Focused on Improvement
Georgia Tech held its second fall camp scrimmage yesterday and head coach Brent Key had strong feelings about how it went.
It was clear from the start of Key's press conference that he was not pleased with what transpired yesterday:
"All right, had a final scrimmage of preseason camp. You know, when 125 plays, I was planning to go about 100, but the first 100 looked like dog crap. So everybody got a chance to get in their place, see what they can do, how they can help this football team. We got some heat out there today. Reached about 94, but about 115 on the turf, which was what I wanted. I wanted to see how these guys could sustain and practice through some adversity. I don't think we are anywhere close to being ready to play a football game.
Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Way too many ball and assignments. Way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to you know, we're not even close from the standpoint from mental toughness the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play this play this game, you know, we got, we got a lot of young kids on the field new kids. That isn't zero excuse, so we got a lot of damn work to do."
Georgia Tech will begin to prepare for Colorado this week and will face the Buffaloes on Aug. 29th.