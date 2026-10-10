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Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

The latest on Georgia Tech football in a pivotal ACC clash
Najeh Wilkins|
Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech welcomes in Duke to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday looking to play the role of spoiler and hand the Blue Devils its first loss of the season. The biggest storyline to follow in this game is if the Yellow Jackets can stop the 12 ranked rushing attack in the nation, and star running back Nate Sheppard who is fourth in college football with 644 rushing yards this season.

Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Score Updates

15:00 1Q-

First Quarter

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.

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