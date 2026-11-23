Rivalry week has arrived.

Next weekend is going to be a chance for the ACC to notch some key victories against their SEC counterparts and claim some conference pride. Georgia Tech will face No. 1 Georgia, Clemson will face South Carolina, Florida State will face Florida, and Louisville will face Kentucky. Some games are more winnable than others, but this is big for the ACC.

The other news of the weekend is that the championship game is finally set. Miami is going to face Wake Forest, with the winner clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the loser possibly getting a spot as well

With one week to go until the championship game, how do the ACC power rankings look?

17. California (3-8, 2-6 ACC). Last week: 17

Cal was already eliminated from bowl eligibility, but a win over rival Stanford would have salvaged some of the poor moments from this season, but they could not get that and fell to 3-8. The good news for Golden Bears fans is that this miserable season ends next weekend vs Pittsburgh.

16. Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6). Last week: 16.

Georgia Tech came back down to Earth on Saturday when they became the latest victim of the Wake Forest machine. The Demon Deacons raced out to a 36-7 lead at the half and then cruised to a 50-29 victory, handing Georgia Tech its 8th loss of the season, its most since 2021. Georgia Tech is a massive underdog next week against Georgia.

15. Florida State (5-6, 3-5). Last week: 8

After getting a couple of wins in his first two games as the interim head coach, Rick Stockstill did not have the Seminoles prepared for a matchup against NC State and FSU was blown out. It felt like that was the win they needed to get back to a bowl game, but they will have to beat Florida now to reach their first bowl game since 2023.

14. Syracuse (5-6, 3-6). Last week: 7

Syracuse just needed to beat a Boston College team that had been reeling in the past few weeks and they would have clinched a spot in a bowl game. But the Orange played a poor game and lost to the Eagles, putting their bowl hopes on life alert unless they can pull the biggest upset of the season and beat Notre Dame.

13. North Carolina (5-6, 2-5). Last week: 10

It feels like only yesterday when North Carolina took Miami to the brink and almost had the signature win for Bill Belichick. UNC had to face Virginia without quarterback Billy Edwards, but losing by 17 to that UVA team is inexcusable. Can the Tar Heels beat rival NC State and get that needed sixth win.

12. NC State (5-6, 3-5). Last week: 15

That was a performance out of nowhere. The Wolpack were huge underdogs to Florida State on the road, but they found a way to win and win by 18 points to keep their hopes of another bowl game alive. The winner of the NC State-North Carolina heads to the postseason.

11. Boston College (5-6, 3-4). Last week: 14

Credit to Boston College, they got up off the mat after a string of embarrassing losses and found a way to beat Syracuse and get their fifth win of the season. While bowl hopes are not dead yet, the Eagles would have to go on the road and beat No. 7 Miami in a stunning upset, which is not likely to happen, but it can still be argued that Bill O'Brien and Boston College have overacheived this season.

10. Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5). Last week: 13

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After two terrible performances vs SMU and Stanford, the Hokies did show up in South Florida to give Miami a tougher game than most thought, racing to a 14-0 lead, but the offense could not do anything after the first quarter and Miami outscored the Hokies 28-6 after the hot start. Can James Franklin get a win in his first matchup in the rivalry against Virginia?

9. Pittsburgh (6-5, 3-5). Last week: 9

The Panthers continued their free fall on Saturday, losing in a blowout to Louisville, dropping them to 6-5 and 1-5 since quarterback Mason Heintschel went down with a season ending injury. Pitt has already clinched a bowl game spot and has a good chance at getting that 7th win on Saturday when they face the lowest-ranked team on the list.

8. Stanford (6-5, 4-4). Last week: 12

I said it last week and I think it bears repeating that Tavita Pritchard is not getting enough credit for what he has done with this Stanford team this season. They were picked to finish last in the conference at the beginning of the season, but are 6-5 and have a legitimately good offense. Can they find a way to upset SMU on Saturday to make this season even better?

7. Virginia (6-5, 4-4). Last week: 11

After getting throttled by Wake Forest a few weeks ago, UVA has responded by blowing out Cal and North Carolina, earning them a trip to a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time under Tony Elliott. While the goals of this team were higher, a bowl game is still a nice accomplisment and it could be even better if Elliott can get another win over Virginia Tech.

6. Duke (7-4, 4-4). Last week: 4

Duke was facing Clemson at home as a huge favorite due to the Tigers being on their third quarterback of the season, but the Blue Devils turned in a lifeless performance and have lost all momentum from the two blowout wins over NC State and Boston College. Can they stun rival Wake Forest on Saturday?

5. SMU (7-4, 5-3). Last week: 5

Remember when SMU lit up Virginia Tech for a 50 burger a few weeks ago and had a big chance to prove themselves against Wake Forest and Notre Dame?

Well in those two games, the Mustangs were outscored 73-10 and they head into Saturday's game vs Stanford with zero momentum. This has been a disappointing season and for the second straight year, SMU will not be in Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship.

4. Clemson (7-4, 5-3). Last week: 6

Just when you are out on Clemson, they have a game like they did on Friday against Duke. The defense was very good and they got just enough from their offense to beat the Blue Devils. It has still been a disappointing season, but the Tigers have not quit.

3. Louisville (8-3, 7-2 ACC). Last week: 3

Louisville continued to roll on Saturday, torching Pittsburgh for a big win and now the Cardinals aim for another rivalry win against Kentucky. This team is playing its best football right now and wondering what might have been had they gotten off to a better start in the season.

2. Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1). Last week: 2

The good times keep rolling for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest demolished Georgia Tech and secured their spot in the ACC Championship, getting a rematch with Miami. If Wake Forest can avoid a let down against Duke next Saturday with College Gameday in town, they might be heading to the playoff regardless of the result against the Hurricanes.

1. Miami (10-1, 8-0). Last week: 1

After falling behind 14-0 against Virginia Tech, Miami outscored the Hokies 28-6 the rest of the way and their defense really imposed their will. The Hurricanes clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game for the second time in program history and should be a playoff team if they can handle Boston College on Saturday.