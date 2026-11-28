1st quarter

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball. Rahkeem Smith on the kickoff

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Pregame- Graham Knowles will get his first career start for the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is in Athens for Clean-Old Fashioned Hate will they be able to emerge victorious? Stay tuned for updates throughout the game.