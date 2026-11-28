Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia | Clean-Old Fashioned Hate
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1st quarter
15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball. Rahkeem Smith on the kickoff
Pregame- Graham Knowles will get his first career start for the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech is in Athens for Clean-Old Fashioned Hate will they be able to emerge victorious? Stay tuned for updates throughout the game.
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk