Georgia Tech is looking to finish senior day on the right foot with an upset over Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets will need a good performance from their seniors and the rest of the football team.

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forst Live Score Updates

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

8:19 1Q - Ty Clark III runs it in for a four yard touchdown run to give Wake Forest the first score of the game. Wake Forest leads 7-0

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball

First Quarter