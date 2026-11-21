Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
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Georgia Tech is looking to finish senior day on the right foot with an upset over Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets will need a good performance from their seniors and the rest of the football team.
Georgia Tech vs Wake Forst Live Score Updates
8:19 1Q- Ty Clark III runs it in for a four yard touchdown run to give Wake Forest the first score of the game. Wake Forest leads 7-0
15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball
First Quarter
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk