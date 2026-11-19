Georgia Tech is going to have one more chance to do something they have not done all season, and that is to win consecutive games. After the Yellow Jackets beat Mercer, they followed it up with a loss to Stanford. After shocking Duke, they followed it up with a loss to Virginia Tech.

What will they do after their win over Clemson last Saturday?

The challenge for Georgia Tech is going to be a lot bigger than it was last week against the Tigers. Wake Forest has the look of a playoff team since defeating Louisville 30-27 back in September; they have beaten Stanford 57-3, NC State 38-14, California 41-7, Virginia 51-7, Merrimack 77-0, and SMU 49-7. They are one win away from clinching a spot in the ACC Championship, and given the doubts about their strength of schedule from the CFP committee, they are going to try to win with a margin if they can.

So how can Georgia Tech pull off this upset?

Reasons they can

Brent Key's ranked record against ACC teams

One of the trademarks of the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech has been the ability to pull off upsets against ranked teams, especially ranked ACC opponents. Key is 8-1 against ranked ACC opponents in his career, though he has not had the chance of facing one this season, though Duke was ranked in the coaches poll. Wake Forest is a highly-ranked team by the AP Poll and the CFP committee and this would be the biggest win of the season for Key and his staff.

Defense played better under a new play-caller

Georgia Tech's defense has been a disaster this season, but after firing coordinator Jason Semore, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold Clemson to just six points and 228 yards of total offense.

To put it nicely though, Clemson's offense and Wake Forest's offense are two totally different beasts. The Demon Deacons have been putting up big numbers all season and are one of the most complete offenses in the country, with a Heisman contending quarterback, an explosive running game, and one of the best receiver groups in the ACC. Vinnie Sunseri had a great debut last week, but this is going to be a completely different test.

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Unique quarterback situation

Georgia Tech has used two quarterbacks in a game before and they did so last week very effectively.

Alberto Mendoza was used as the "regular" quarterback, while Grady Adamson was the runner. It worked perfectly against Clemson, with Adamson nearly totaling 100 yards, and in one of Brent Key's more memorable upsets against Miami in 2024, they did something similar with Aaron Philo and Haynes King.

Georgia Tech needs to try and limit possessions in this game to keep Wake Forest's explosive offense off the field and keeping the Demon Deacons defense guessing with both Mendoza and Adamson getting playing time.

Reasons they won't

Wake Forest is a juggernaut

This team is rolling right now, and as I laid out earlier, they have not just been beating opponents, but blowing them out. No team has made it to the second half with Wake Forest over the past month and while last week's win over Clemson was nice, it would be quite the story if Georgia Tech can keep this game competitive. Wake Forest is starting strong and putting teams away.

Demon Deacons offense is a bad matchup

As I alluded to ealrier, stopping Clemson's offense and stopping this Wake Forest offense are two different tasks.

The passing defense numbers for Georgia Tech are not terrible, but they have not faced a passing attack like Wake's, and some of those numbers are skewed because of the team's willingness to just run on Georgia Tech. Can the Yellow Jackets' secondary prevent big plays and get after Gio Lopez? If not, Georgia Tech might suffer a familiar fate that SMU, Virginia, and others have before them against the Demon Deacons.