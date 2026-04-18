Live Updates: 2026 Georgia Tech White and Gold Spring Game

2nd Quarter

6:53 2Q- Two sacks for Jordan Walker and Team Swarm forces Team Wreck'em to punt. Walker dominates the series

8:37 2Q- Team Wreck'em takes over

8:37 2Q- Chad Alexander runs it in for the touchdown to give Team Swarm a 7-0 lead.

Alberto Mendoza hits a beauty to Gavin Harris which puts them in the red zone. Tight throw to fit it in the window

Team Swarm begins with the ball to start the second quarter.

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter- Score is tied 0-0 and the defense has been an early story with limited completions and a number of tackles for loss and sacks.

4:05 1Q- Team Swarm takes over and on their next possession

5:46 1Q- Graham Knowles pass falls incomplete inteded for Cal Faulkner. Well defended by Daiquan White and Tae Harris. Another punt on the way. Offense can't get anything going so far

7:24 1Q- Another three and out for Team Swarm after three consecutive runs. Georgia Tech defensive line is dominanting so far not giving any gaps to run through.

9:07 1Q- Team Wreck'em possession; a sack and two incompletions for Wreck'em as the first team defense makes it difficult to move the ball.

Team Swarm gets the stop. The first drive for the Yellow Jackets comes to a halt after great defense and pressure from the defense plastering the receivers.

Cayman Spaulding with a near interception on 3rd and 3 to force the 4th down

12:00 1Q- Alberto Mendoza comes out with the first team and starts the game for the Yellow Jackets.

Pregame

The 2026 White and Gold Spring Game has finally arrived.

For the first and last time until the 2026 season officially kicks off, fans are going to have a chance to see the new look Georgia Tech team for the first time.

Legendary Georgia Tech letterwinner and former head coach Bill Curry, who will be a featured panelist for Saturday’s sold-out Legends Brunch, is the game’s honorary captain. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza will serve as the game’s offensive captain and defensive end Jordan Walker will be the defensive captain

The format for Saturday’s game has changed slightly from the details announced earlier this week, as the game will now consist of four 12-minute quarters.



Kickoff for the White & Gold Game is set for 1 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field