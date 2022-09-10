Live Updates: Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina

After a tough opening game against Clemson that resulted in a 41-10 loss, Georgia Tech took the field for their home opener against Western Carolina.

Western Carolina is coming off of a 52-38 win over Charleston Southern, a game in which their offense had over 600 yards of offense. Catamounts quarterback Carlos Davis is coming off of a great game and will be ready to try and sling it against the Yellow Jackets' defense.

The Georgia Tech defense is going to look to carry some of the positive momentum they got on Monday night. Quarterback Jeff Sims was solid against Clemson and will be hoping to lead the offense to a big night.

Follow along below for live updates of the game.

Pregame

6:12- It is starting to rain here at Bobby Dodd. Could make the conditions interesting tonight and change the offensive or defensive game plans.

6:18- The Yellow Jackets have just taken the field for pre-game warmups. White uniforms and gold helmets for Georgia Tech tonight.

I think Demetrius Knight II will be filling in for Charlie Thomas in the first half tonight. Thomas was ejected for targeting in the second half of the game against Clemson and by rule, must miss the first half of the next game.

6:37- The Yellow Jackets are going into the locker room. Rain has subsided for the time being. Getting closer to kickoff.

6:41- Dylan McDuffie getting the start at running back. Peje' Harris and Luke Benson are at tight end. The offensive line will be the same as Monday night. Corey Robinson, Paula Vaipulu, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams.

7:00- Captains tonight are Zamari Walton, Malachi Carter, and Keion White. Western Carolina won the toss and deferred to the second half.

1st Quarter:

15:00- Jeff Sims hits Peje' Harris for the first play of the game for a first down. Nate McCollum then with a nice carry. The Jackets move early with tempo.

13:30- Dylan McDuffie stuffed on third and short. Yellow Jackets were forced to punt from the 45. The offensive line struggled on that first drive. Defense now takes over.

12:05- Yellow Jackets called for their first penalty with offsides. Makes it 2nd and three for Western Carolina.

11:50- Western Carolina hits a big play for a third down after a great scramble from quarterback Carlos Davis.

11:12- Carlos Davis 51-yard touchdown pass. Yellow Jackets trail 7-0 early.

11:06- Dontae Smith is now in at running back

10:00- Jeff Sims hit Nate McCollum on third and long for a huge third down conversion.

Sims is missing his mark early in this game. He has to get going.

9:45- Right on time, Sims hits tight end, Luke Benson, for another third down pick up

8:23- Dontae Smith runs it in for a touchdown. His first of the season and ties the game 7-7. The offense needed that drive.

The defense needs to have a better drive here. The secondary lost guys on the last drive and gave up the deep touchdown.

8:18- Georgia Tech defense takes the field. Western Carolina starting at their own 22-yard line.

Western Carolina is just beating Georgia Tech to the edge right now. The defense does not look the same as Monday night. There is time to get it changed though.

6:32- Jaylon King with a huge interception! Yellow Jackets take over around midfield. The ruling is being reviewed.

The call is overturned. Catamounts ball still.

