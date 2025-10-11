Major Recruits Set To Visit No. 13 Georgia Tech on Saturday As They Host Virginia Tech
It’s another big weekend on the Flats for Georgia Tech, and they will host a number of major prospects, commits, flip targets, and priority guys for the 2027 class. The Yellow Jackets are in contention for a number of big recruits but will have to beat out storied programs to have a bigger chance of landing elite talent. Let’s take a look at who will be in Atlanta on Saturday.
Georgia Tech Commits
2026 DL Freddie Wilson
2026 WR Kentrell Davis
2026 LB CJ Gamble
2026 DB Traeviss Stevenson
2027 WR Keyon Standifer
Major Targets
2026 RB Amari Latimer- A name I mentioned a few weeks ago that Latimer is a prime target for the Yellow Jackets and one they want. Latimer being back on campus a week after an Ohio State visit says a lot. Expect for the Yellow Jackets to continue to turn up the heat and recruit him hard.
“Georgia Tech has always been in the thick of the race for Latimer, who is one of the most dynamic backs in the country. With his elite 6’1 and 220-pound frame, he punishes defenders with his physique, power, vision, and agility. He is a freight train in the open field, and one that is nearly impossible to slow down. At the midway point of his senior year high school season, Latimer had 832 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 10 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He would be a knock it out of the park guy for the Yellow Jackets program. Georgia Tech nearly got him back in June. Here is what Latimer had to say about the Yellow Jackets back then.”
2027 Safety KJ Caldwell- Georgia Tech made the top 10 for Caldwell back in August, and they have continued to recruit him hard. He was on campus earlier in the year for a junior day visit. Here is what he said back then about the Yellow Jackets
“I feel like I had a great visit on Saturday. They welcomed you with open arms, you know, of course, Coach Peoples and Coach Q really let me see what they are as a program and what they're doing, what they're doing for their guys to get them better and get them ready for the next level. Also what they're doing so they can win games and how I could fit into their program and stuff like that. “I can really say that the coaches believe in me. They trust that I'm going to grow as a player and as a student of the game. I feel like our relationship is gonna get better and better throughout the years and I'm really liking Georgia Tech right now to be honest with you,” said Caldwell.
2027 DL Kadin Fife- Georgia Tech remains in a good spot for Fife and made his final schools list he released this past week. They will have to beat four SEC powerhouses to have a chance in landing him. Texas, Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are all in the race. Here is a deeper dive into Fife’s game.
“When you watch his tape, you see an explosive player with his 6’5 and 295-pound frame that is tough to block. He has a great first step and uses his power and strength to body offensive linemen. He is an effective run stopper capable of clogging up space and gaps and not letting running backs roam free. He is also adept at rushing the passer and creating negative plays to get the ball back to his offense. Another attribute of his that makes him special is his ability to break double teams and get to the quarterback. This clip shows it well.”
2026 DL Tico Crittendon (Florida State commit)
2026 OL Heze Kent (Florida commit)
2027 DB Corey Hadley JR
Other recruits in attendance
2026 WR Jack Rhodes (Aquinas)
2027 DB London Goggans (Grayson)
2027 OL Charles Vance (Dooly County)
2027 TE Cohen Jones (Chelsea (AL)
2027 EDGE Andrew Rogers (Grimsley (NC)
2028 RB Christian Woody Schettini (Northgate)