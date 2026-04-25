Multiple Georgia Tech Stars Headline the Top Prospects Available On Day Three of the 2026 NFL Draft

After Keylan Rutledge went in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was a quiet day for Georgia Tech in rounds two and three. The Yellow Jackets still have a number of players available though and I think several of them should be flying off the board today.

Looking at day three

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (3) catches the ball in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I think the next player from Georgia Tech to come off the board is likely going to be one of WR Eric Rivers, DT Jordan van den Berg, CB Ahmari Harvey, and QB Haynes King are all in contention to be selected today. Other Georgia Tech players that could be drafted or go on to sign as undrafted free agents include RB Jamal Haynes, TE's Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, and Josh Beetham, WR's Dean Patterson and Malik Rutherford, DL Akelo Stone and Matthew Alexander, and DB's Jy Gilmore, Rodney Shelley, Clayton Powell-Lee, and Omar Daniels. Punter Marshall Nichols is also in contention to be drafted.

Last season, Georgia Tech had two players drafted, with Jackson Hawes going in the 5th round to the Buffalo BIlls and DT Zeek Biggers going to the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. Both players went on to have productive rookie seasons for their respective teams.

I think that Georgia Tech is going to end up with more players drafted than last year's class. Rivers is a speed demon who can stretch the field and can score from anywhere on the field. van den Berg is one of the top athletes at any position and is out to prove that he should have gotten an invite to the NFL Combine. Harvey is an underrated corner with physicality and King is one of the best athletes at the quarterback position, who is also a great leader.

King has been talked about as a player who might move to other positions, but both King and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key both think that he has what it takes to stick at QB in the league:

“I've watched him play quarterback for three years. He’s done a pretty good job. I mean, he's the ACC Player of the Year. Stats as good as anybody in the country. I think the great thing about Haynes is...when you look at him when he got here three years ago, and to now, very rarely can see a college football player in his fifth and sixth year, especially at that position, continue to develop from a fundamental standpoint, improve himself, continue to raise the ceiling, and that's what I'll tell the guys here. I don't have any doubt in my mind that it'll continue to happen. A lot of of them will say the same thing.

Rutledge being taken in the first round is a sign of how far things have come in terms of talent under Brent Key, but today could show how many NFL level players that Georgia Tech had on its roster this past season.