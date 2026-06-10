How Georgia Tech And Head Coach Brent Key Can Land A Top 25 Recruiting Class

Georgia Tech is right on the edge of securing a top 25 class. After a successful official visit weekend, the Yellow Jackets are on the cusp of accomplishing it.

According to Rivals, Georgia Tech currently has the No. 27 recruiting class and the No. 5 recruiting class in the ACC. Of the Yellow Jackets' 15 commits, five of them are blue-chip prospects. For those who don’t know what a blue-chip prospect is, it is a prospect that is rated as a four-star or higher.

The majority of them come from the defensive line, which is a good thing and shows what the program is prioritizing. However, they need more areas to hit on a high level to ensure the top 25 can happen. Let’s take a look at ways Georgia Tech can secure that ranking.

1. Land More Blue Chips

The Yellow Jackets sit behind Minnesota, Louisville, Wisconsin, Kentucky, LSU, and California. All teams are within striking distance for the Yellow Jackets to leapfrog. Georgia Tech is up to 15 commits and will probably add about five to seven more prospects to close out the class. They need to land, ideally, about three to four more blue-chip recruits. Of the guys available, they need to land to help ensure a top-25 recruiting class, including Joshua Sam-Epelle.

The Yellow Jackets had him for an official visit back in April. It will be tough to beat out Georgia and Miami for the star offensive lineman. Ta’Shawn Poole is another who would help the class, but the Yellow Jackets have been silent on the four-star prospect, who didn’t include Georgia Tech among his finalists.

The good thing about blue chips is that the Yellow Jackets can go a multitude of ways to add a couple more to the roster. The defensive line will define the majority of this class, and rightfully so, but the Yellow Jackets have a really good plan in place to make it one of the deeper classes in recent years, given how they have constructed it.

2. Hitting On Key Areas

I think the key areas for the Yellow Jackets to really help this class moving forward are offensive tackle, cornerback, and linebacker. The defensive line is solidified for Georgia Tech, but they need to bring in at least one linebacker in this class. The issue is how likely that is. Georgia Tech brought in four new linebackers in the 2026 class: Kymani Morales, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble. Despite the Yellow Jackets losing four linebackers after the 2026 season, they could look to the portal for veteran experience rather than a young, unproven prospect.

The next position is cornerback for the Yellow Jackets, who don’t have a player committed just yet. Georgia Tech has been flirting with four-star cornerback Censere Gaylord from IMG Academy. The Yellow Jackets are in a battle with Washington, Georgia, and Auburn for his services. Landing him as a recruit would do wonders for this class.

I think Georgia Tech will probably take two offensive tackles out of this class, but who will it be? Can one of them be a four-star prospect? One of the major targets was Kal El Johnson, but he continues to be heavily recruited by Ohio State. Johnson is from the Ohio area, so it could be hard to reel him in. If Georgia Tech can hit on these areas, they should bring in a top 25 class.

3. Pull Off More Flips

Georgia Tech already pulled off a big-time flip by landing Kaden Howard, who was formerly committed to Nebraska. Georgia Tech convinced the speedster to come to the Flats after a successful official visit weekend. Howard has blazing speed and ran a 10.37 100M. He will bring that lightning-quickness to Georgia Tech, electrifying fans and the program. For the Yellow Jackets, they probably need about one or two more flips in this cycle to truly get the class they are gunning for and want to bring to the equation.

We talked earlier about Sam-Epelle as an option for whom they could get to help; he is not a flip since he hasn’t committed yet, but he is still a major option. Kelsey Adams visited the Yellow Jackets for an official visit and is currently committed to Georgia, but is tending to an SEC program. Adams would help this class a lot. One to watch who could be a strong fit for Georgia Tech is Corey Hadley Jr., who will visit campus for an OV this upcoming weekend. How much of a priority will the Yellow Jackets make him with two safeties already committed?