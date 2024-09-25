Nearly Halfway Through The Season, Georgia Tech's Haynes King Is One Of The Nation's Top Rated Passers on PFF
It has been far from a perfect start for Georgia Tech Football this season, but one of the brightest spots has been the play of quarterback Haynes King. So far this season, King ranks 1st in the ACC in completion percentage (73.9%), 2nd in passing yards behind Miami's Cam Ward, and leads ACC Quarterbacks in rushing with 216 yards on the ground. he has been a versatile threat all year and with the Yellow Jackets running game struggling right now, King has had to do a lot for the offense and he has responded.
Not only do the stats back up that King has been one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC so far this year but so do the PFF (Pro Football Focus) Numbers. Currently on PFF, King is the No. 13 rated passer when it comes to offensive grades and he has a 90.3 grade through five games. King has an 89.1 grade on passing and a 71.5 in rushing. His 89.1 grade through the air is No. 9 in the country right now and third highest in the ACC behind Ward and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. After leading the ACC in interceptions a year ago, King has only thrown one so far this year.
King moved into Georgia Tech’s all-time top 10 for total offense in a career on Saturday vs Louisville. With 370 yards of total offense (312 passing, 58 rushing) in the game, King moved into 10th place in program history with 5,069 yards of total offense in just 18 games as a Yellow Jacket. He is also just the 10th player in Georgia Tech history to amass 5,000 yards of total offense as a Yellow Jacket. King’s 300-yard passing game was his first of the season and fourth in 18 games at Georgia Tech. With four 300-yard games as a Yellow Jacket, he moves along into third place in program history behind only Joe Hamilton (7 – 1996-99) and George Godsey (6 – 1998-2001).
Georgia Tech is sitting at 3-2 on their first bye week of the season and there are certainly ways you could point out how they need to be better, but King is performing well this season and improved upon his turnovers and accuracy. He is certainly playing at an All-ACC level this year.