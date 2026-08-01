Newly Hired Georgia Tech Assistant DeAndre Hopkins Says He's Not Retired From NFL

Georgia Tech made a surprising splash yesterday when it hired five-time NFL All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins as an assistant wide receivers coach. Hopkins has been in the NFL since being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013, and after playing with the Baltimore Ravens last season, there had been speculation about whether or not Hopkins taking this job meant that he was done playing football at the professional level.

Hopkins made that clear today on social media by saying that he is not retiring from the NFL. He also said "If you're a WR and want to be great... come to Georgia Tech."

I Haven’t retired from the @NFL … But if you're a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 1, 2026

What this means for Georgia Tech

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Hopkins to pair with Jafar Williams, who is in his first season at Georgia Tech after being hired away from Vanderbilt, was a no-brainer move for the Yellow Jackets, though that does not guarantee that it is going to work. Hopkins brings a wealth of knowledge about the game and getting to learn from one of the best receivers of the last 20-25 years is huge for the players on the roster.

This does not shut the door on a potential return to the NFL at some point this season for Hopkins though. It could mean that he coaches out the regular season with Georgia Tech (final game vs Georgia is on Nov. 28th) and then if an NFL team wants to sign him for the stretch run ahead of the playoffs, he could take that opportunity.

With training camp going on right now around the NFL, I would not expect Hopkins to leave for an opportunity to play anytime soon, unless there are a string of injuries around the league and a team needed a veteran, but that is just speculation on my part. I also don't think that Hopkins is going to just take any NFL position on a roster unless he has a chance to go there, make an impact and play regularly, and the team is in the running to be in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.

But for now, he is going to focus on being the assistant wide receivers coach for Georgia Tech and he could elevate a position that brings a lot of question marks coming into the year. The Yellow Jackets don't have much experience out wide, with Jordan Allen being the only returning player who caught a pass on last year's team. Isaiah Fuhrmann transferred in from Elon and is expected to play a lot of snaps and perhaps even be the Yellow Jackets top target.

Debron Gatling, Rahkeem Smith, Evan Haynes are back, though they did not play last season after transferring in. Georgia Tech also has four true freshmen; Darnell Collins, Jeffar Jean-Noel, J.J. Winston, and Kentrell Davis are going to have an opportunity to play right away and having someone like Hopkins to learn from and have coach/teach them about the position will prove to be invaluable.

Could Hopkins return to the NFL? He clearly has not shut the door for good, but I also don't think Georgia Tech would have hired him if they thought he was going to bolt immediately. I think this was a smart hire for Brent Key and company and could have long-term benefits.