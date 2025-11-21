Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
A massive ACC college football matchup is coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. No. 16 Georgia Tech will host No. 22 Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point favorite on Saturday. Both teams still have a shot to win the conference, so the outcome of this game has major implications.
The Yellow Jackets haven’t been playing their best football lately and barely edged last place Boston College last week after suffering an upset loss against NC State the week before. Now they’ll face a Panthers team that’s only lost to No. 9 Notre Dame with Mason Heintschel starting at quarterback.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pittsburgh: +2.5 (-104)
- Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Pittsburgh: +118
- Georgia Tech: -144
Total: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pittsburgh Record: 7-3
- Georgia Tech Record: 9-1
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh
Mason Heintschel: Heintschel met his match against Notre Dame’s defense. He threw for a season-low 126 yards and failed to throw a touchdown pass in a start for just the second time this season. He has an opportunity to bounce back against a Georgia Tech team that’s given up at least 340 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to the last two starting quarterbacks it’s faced. Heintschel has thrown for more than 300 yards four times this season and won all four of those contests.
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King is entering Week 13 with more rushing touchdowns (14) than any FBS quarterback so far this season. He leads the Yellow Jackets with 807 rushing yards and has thrown 10 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. Everyone knows King has no problem taking things into his own hands, but few teams have been able to stop him. He’s recorded more than 100 rushing yards in five games this season.
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
The Yellow Jackets’ poor pass defense has led to their undoing in recent weeks. They’re 6-4 against the spread this season but have failed to cover in back-to-back games after being gashed through the air against the Eagles and Wolfpack.
Georgia Tech doesn’t have the worst pass defense in the ACC, but its outlook isn’t strong against a Pittsburgh offense that’s averaging more passing yards per game (287.2) than every team but Duke in the conference.
Georgia Tech is second to Florida State in rushing yards in the ACC, but only No. 15 Miami has given up less yardage on the ground than Pittsburgh.
The Panthers can win outright but finding success through the air and stuffing King’s rushing attempts.
PICK: Pittsburgh moneyline (+118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.