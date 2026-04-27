One Georgia Tech Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses — and One Who Won't

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Georgia Tech saw two players drafted and a slew of others who signed undrafted free agent deals or received rookie minicamp invites. OL Keylan Rutledge became the program's first first-round selection since 2010, and Jordan van den Berg was later drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 6th round. Other players such as Haynes King, Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Jy Gilmore are going to get their NFL opportunities and will be tough players to replace.

Spring football has already wrapped up for Georgia Tech and the new transfer class for the Yellow Jackets has already gotten a first impression of what they could add to the team. Let's discuss which transfer will ease the losses of the players to the NFL and one who might not be ready yet to take on that role.

Transfer who will help ease NFL Draft Losses- CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Georgia Tech is losing a number of cornerbacks and members of the secondary to the NFL. Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, Gilmore, Omar Daniels, and Clayton Powell-Lee are all off the league and they are going to have to be replaced. Brent Key and his satff did good work in the transfer portal and the player with the most talent that will help fill their shoes is going to be former Alabama WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe.

Mbakwe was mostly a receiver at Alabama and while he could end up doing some of that for Georgia Tech, I think he is going to be a lockdown corner with exceptional speed and athleticism. He is a former five-star recruit for a reason, and the 6'0 195 LBS Jr should be able to contribute in multiple ways, including special teams.

Transfer who won't help ease NFL Draft Losses- DL Tim Griffin

Let me make this clear, I think Griffin is a good player and will be able to contribute down the road. Me listing him here is simply for this season.

Griffin is a redshirt fresman defensive lineman who has not seen a lot of game action and while he might be able to fight his way up the depth chart, I don't think it will be early. Georgia Tech is going to be losing van den Berg, Akelo Stone, Matthew Alexander, and others up front and they made several veteran additions such as Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and others to go along with some of the veterans they already have.

Griffin has the talent to develop into a part of the rotation, but I don't know that it will be in 2026.