One Overreaction Georgia Tech Fans Must Avoid Right Now

There has been some concern about the Yellow Jackets' offensive line, with ongoing battles at guard and tackle. Georgia Tech is also replacing a number of linemen from last year, like Tana Alo-Tupuola, Harrison Moore, Joe Fusile, and first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge. However, under head coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have always had a solid and formidable offensive line that plays at a high level. I expect no different in the fall.

Key attacked the offensive line room the way he did in the portal and in recruiting to ensure the team finishes strong and can dominate in the trenches. One of Coach Key's pillars is physicality and toughness. He addressed that in the portal.

I think one area Georgia Tech fans can feel good about is all the cross-training the offensive line has done, which will pay dividends once the season starts, especially if injuries happen or players struggle.

"Every day you have to cross-train because everybody, like when you come to this level, and you play at this level, right? Everyone talks about the next step. I want to go to the league. I want to go to the league. I want to go to the league. Well, the next lineman that goes in in the NFL plays whatever position they put you into play because you're the sixth best lineman. So now it's about creating more value for yourself. Like the best example we can give anybody in this state and certainly in our program, but across the state of Georgia is this guy named Red, right,” said offensive line coach Allen Mogridge.

“Right. Like you want to train a guy on the right and the left. And it's hard now. I mean, it is, you know, I mean. You switch sides and you've learned an assignment. So that's why you've got to understand concept football as well. You've got to understand the concept of what we're trying to do because then you can interchange from one side to the other and from another position to the next. So the ability to snap a football, the play guard, how much more value can you create for yourself in today's market and in today's environment? But that's really what it means."

In addition to the cross-training, the Yellow Jackets also have a bevy of depth they can lean on at the position, with guys who have some experience and are pushing veterans and starters every day in practice. One player who has had a solid camp is Jordan Floyd, who has patiently waited for his chance. You also have Jameson Riggs, who is battling for the right tackle spot to lock it down and secure it. Malachi Carney and Markell Samuel are battling for right guard. The Yellow Jackets also picked up Courtlin and Courtney Heard, who are young players who should play in some capacity as freshmen. Georgia Tech will have plenty of guys and they are getting better every day.

“But I'm going to help them grow every single day. And every dream they have or they say, we're going to help them meet it. And we've got an unbelievable facility. And we've got an unbelievable head coach who sees the program and the game through the offensive line's eyes. Right? Blessing and a curse for me every day. Right? You know what I mean? Because he knows what he wants it to look like. And we all get to be part of that. You know what I'm saying? But that's how it is. We're going to develop you.

We're going to have you ready to play. And when your number's cold, you're not going to blink. Right? And we're also going to say, hey, dude, we're not afraid. If you're ready to go, we're not afraid to put you out there. You know? And let you go. But it goes back to, like I told you, you were talking about Ethan. Somebody brought up Ethan. Bro, Ethan's an original. You know what I mean? Like, like Ethan was one, he's a ground level guy here,” said Mogridge.

In the Brent Key era, you have never had to worry about the offensive line. I wouldn’t start worrying now, despite the battles at the position in camp. Yellow Jackets fans can rest easy.