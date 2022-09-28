Georgia Tech is getting ready to take a road trip up north to face the Pitt Panthers and it is going to be the first game since the 2018 season in which Geoff Collins is not leading the football program.

Pitt is 3-1 this season and is hoping to get back to the ACC Championship later on. To do that, they will have to avoid an upset attempt by Georgia Tech this Saturday and it could be a unique challenge for the Panthers. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke this week at his press conference about taking on a Yellow Jackets team that just fired their head coach and what he expects to see from Georgia Tech this Saturday night:

"It changes a lot of things. We don't know. It is like going back to the opening game of the season again, not knowing what they are going to do. But again, I would imagine the offense is going to stay pretty similar. The defense is going to stay pretty similar with the effect that they had. But you never know. There's going to be different things that maybe they're allowed to do that they couldn't before. So you really don't know and I have never been in that situation so I don't know what the preparation will be like. I don't know their kids, I don't know what their focus will be. But we are going to prepare like we've got Clemson walking in the door and it does not matter who their head coach is. They have a lot of good talent, talent level is pretty good. They have a lot of good skill guys at all positions. "

It is going to be interesting to see what, if anything, Georgia Tech does differently on the field under interim head coach Brent Key. Hopefully, the Yellow Jackets rise to the challenge when they face Pitt this weekend.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night and be televised on the ACC Network.

